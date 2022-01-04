Lady Dawgs win three





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs didn’t fare well before Christmas, dropping three games in the Greenwood tournament, but made up for that in a tournament after Christmas in Cumberland County.

Clinton County went 3-1 in the post-Christmas tournament, defeating McCreary Central, Warren East and Lexington Christian. The only game the Lady Dawgs lost was against Logan County on Tuesday of last week.

Clinton County is now 5-9 on the year.

Clinton County 40

LCA 36

The Lady Dawgs got off to a rocky start against Lexington Christian on Wednesday in the final game of the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.

Clinton County’s only basket in the first quarter was from Aysha Sutton, hitting a three pointer. LCA finished the quarter with 10 points.

The second quarter is where Clinton County buckled down and started making plays.

The Lady Dawgs ended the half with 18 points in the second quarter alone. Sutton had eight, Tatum Harlan had four and a three pointer from both Lauren Little and Ashton Daniels.

Clinton County held LCA to only nine second quarter points to lead at the half, 21-19.

During the second half, Clinton County came out on the dry side, only scoring nine points during the period.

LCA managed to put up 13 and finish the third quarter with a two point lead over the Lady Dawgs, 32-30.

The final quarter is where Clinton County shined, especially on defense, holding LCA to only one field goal during the eight minute period. LCA’s only other points came from the foul line, for a total of four points during the final quarter.

Clinton County only had one field goal as well during the final quarter, but the Lady Dawgs hit eight of 15 from the foul line for 10 points total in the period.

By the time the final buzzer had sounded, Clinton County held on to a four point win, 40-36.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 21

Harlan 10

Turner 3

Little 3

Daniels 3

Clinton County 41

Warren East 38

Clinton County’s second game on Tuesday went much better than its first game against Logan County.

The Lady Dawgs fell behind early in the game, only scoring seven points in the first quarter against Warren East. The Lady Raiders only scored nine and put them up by two points against the Lady Dawgs at the end of one, 9-7.

Clinton County stepped it up in the second quarter with scoring from Daniels, who hit three three pointers, followed by Sara Turner with a three pointer, and a field goal by Makenzie Cope, for 14 total second quarter points.

The Lady Dawgs held Warren East to only 12 points during the quarter for a tied ball game at the halftime break, 21-21.

Both teams went a little cold during the third quarter, as the Lady Dawgs put up seven points total for the period.

The good news was Warren East only put up three points, giving the Lady Dawgs a four point lead at the end of the third period, 28-24.

Clinton County did get outscored in the final quarter, 14-13, but it wasn’t enough for Warren East to take the win away from the Lady Dawgs.

Clinton County saw scoring from Harlan with two, Sutton with five, Little with two, and Daniels with four, including another three pointer.

By the end of the fourth quarter, Clinton County held on to the lead to take the victory, 41-38.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Daniels 13

Sutton 12

Little 9

Turner 3

Harlan 2

Cope 2

Clinton County 31

Logan County 51

Last Tuesday’s game against Logan County became the eye opener Clinton County needed to get through the rest of the holidays.

The game was close at first, as Clinton County found itself down by only three at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.

Clinton County’s offense struggled coming into the second quarter. The Lady Dawgs only posted five points in the eight minute period. Logan County managed to put up 11 points for a 24-15 halftime lead.

The second half didn’t fare much better for the Lady Dawgs, as Clinton County only put up eight points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Logan County never allowed the Lady Dawgs to get in the game, as the Lady Cougars put up 17 and 10 points respectively in each of the third and fourth quarters.

By the end of the game, Logan County had grabbed a 20-point win over the Lady Dawgs, 51-31.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 18

Daniels 8

Little 3

Harlan 2

Clinton County was back in action Tuesday, January 4, in neighboring Pickett County, Tennessee ,to take on the Lady Bobcats. That game was too late for press deadline and will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.

Clinton County will also be at home on Friday night to host the Lady Hornets of Metcalfe County. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

Aysha Sutton put up a floater in the lane during Clinton County’s game against Logan County. Sutton finished the game with 18 points.

Summer Pierce put up a shot in the first half against Logan County in the Don Franklin Classic tournament held in Burkesville, Kentucky, last week.