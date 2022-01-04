, 88, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Clury and Letha WellsSpears. He was of the Baptist faith, member of Grace Union Baptist Church, U.S. Army Veteran, and a self employed fruit farmer.

In addition to his parents ,he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice “Bea” Long Spears; siblings, Ocie Keen, Lucille Capps, Myrtle Rowe, Inis Severe, Lena Gray, Kenneth Spears, and Arnold Spears.

He is survived by his son, Ben (Darlene) Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Ella Severe of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sellma Engle of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lyda Jones of Celina, Tennessee, Billy Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Bryan Spears of Alaska, Kristen Spears of Missouri.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bryant officiating.

Military honors provided by the Monticello D.A.V. Chapter # 105.

Burial followed in the Scott Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky..

Norris – New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at:

www.norris-new.com.

Franklin Dee Spears