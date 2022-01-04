Marshall Lewis Butler

, 74, of Portland, Indiana, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away December 14, 2021 in Portland Indiana.

He was the son of the late George and Lucille Franklin Butler.

He is survived by two sisters, Knoxie (Dennis) Shepherd, of Portland, Indiana and Wanda (Herman) Tallent, of Texas; two brothers, Alvis (Jean) Butler, of Glasgow, Kentucky and Dale Butler, of Portland, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of local arrangements.

