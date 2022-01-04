Case numbers drop as holiday reduces reports

As health officials in Kentucky begin to warn the public about the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, newly reported case numbers among Clinton County’s population remained low for the second consecutive week.

The low number of cases here are likely due to the second consecutive week of limited reporting due to the holidays.

The New Years holiday resulted in data from the district being released in daily reports on only three days during the past week.

While new cases among Clinton County residents remained low over the most recent seven day reporting period compared to earlier stretches during the pandemic, officials with the Lake Cumberland District Heath Department noted in it’s most recent daily report that they were experiencing the highest number of total cases across the district in over three months.

“Today is our highest reported daily total for the district since September 27. This is likely partly due to a backlog of reporting from the holidays, however, cases are definitely increasing,” said LCDHD Public Affairs Officer Same Price in Monday’s COVID-19 media report.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 586 active cases of COVID-19 across the 10 county LCDHD district, which compares to 319 active cases across the district just a week earlier.

Clinton County’s total case numbers nearly doubled over the past week, with 18 active cases here as of Tuesday morning, compared with just 10 active cases a week earlier.

The two counties with the most drastic rise in new cases over the past week were Pulaski County which saw an increase from 75 active cases a week ago, to 131 cases this week, and Cumberland County, which saw its number of active cases increase more than four-fold, from seven active cases last week to 30 as of Tuesday morning of this week.

Of Clinton County’s 18 current active cases, there was only one patient reportedly being treated in a hospital for COVID-19.

Also during the past seven day reporting period, there were no new deaths reported among Clinton County patients, to date, there have been 41 deaths among COVID-19 patients from Clinton County.

During the past week, there were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported among Clinton County residents, according to the LCDHD, while 14 cases were released during that same time frame.

The vaccination rate among Clinton County residents also continues to improve, although at a slow rate.

The LCDHD continues to urge the public to get a vaccine against COVID-19, noting that it remains the most effective measure in combating even the new and highly contagious Omicron variant.

“We are seeing a surge of cases, likely due to the Omicron variant that has been identified in the state,” Price said. “While it seems it is highly transmissible, vaccination is still the best strategy to protect yourself and your families from serious illness and possible hospitalization. If you have not yet received your vaccination, please consider getting it now. Also, remember that boosters are strongly recommended for everyone after 6 months.”

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health, there were an additional 16 local residents who received a COVID-19 vaccination during the past seven days, bringing the total number of local residents who have been vaccinated to 4,563.

That number represents 44.66 percent of Clinton County’s total population, while 1,464 residents who are 65 years of age or older, or 72.55 percent, have been vaccinated.

Those figures, as confirmed recently by the Cabinet, include residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine and the numbers are not affected by patients who have received a second dose nor a booster dose of a vaccine.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 18 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 86 (9), Casey 19 (3), Cumberland 30 (5), Green 29 (9), McCreary 45 (10), Pulaski 131 (35), Russell 65 (4), Taylor 97 (11), Wayne 66 (8).

As of Tuesday morning, the 10 county LCDHD district was reporting 586 active cases, compared to last week’s 319 total cases, with 95 patients being treated in area hospitals and 491 on home isolation.

To date, there have been 45,476 total cases of COVID-19 within the LCDHD district since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 801 deaths.