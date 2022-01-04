Deadline to file for May primary is this Friday

39 candidates have filed locally

For the first week since filing began in August for local offices in the 2022 May Primary election, no new candidates filed for any races this past week, according to Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins.

Candidates filed quickly over the first few weeks, but the number to declare candidacy since then has dropped considerably with just days/hours to go.

The deadline to file for most county, state, federal and judicial seats that will be on the May 17 ballot is 4 p.m. local prevailing time this Friday, January 7.

Candidates seeking local offices file in their county clerk’s office, while others in state, district and judicial races generally file with the Secretary of State in Frankfort.

Non-partisan candidates, such as city and school board candidates have until early June of this year to declare their intent to run for office.

Although the deadline has now passed to switch party affiliation and vote in a new party this spring, registration books remain open until this coming April.

Those persons who are not currently registered voters, or who may need to change voting precinct locations, should contact the local county clerk’s office before the books close prior to the May election. (Voter registration books will reopen sometime following the primary.)

With no new candidates filing as of Monday of this week, with four days remaining to file, the total of local candidates remains at 39.

At press time, there were no Democrats seeking a local office, only one female candidate, and a couple of constable districts still had no candidates in the race.

Of the total local candidates, 37 were seeking a county office and two a city office, with no candidates thus far for either of two school board seats or three seats that make up the Soil Conservation District Board of Directors (all those having until June to file).

The Clinton County News will publish a complete listing of all candidates–including those who file with the Secretary of State’s office if an updated list is available–in next week’s edition.