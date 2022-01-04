2021 – COVID-19 Hangs Around

With this first issue of the Clinton County News in 2022, we are again taking our traditonal look back at the 52 issues we provided our readers in the year we are closing out – 2021.

We had storms, murders, sickness and plenty of crime, but we also celebrated our sports teams, local businesses and individual accomplishments. Oh yeah, and we still had COVID-19.

Alongside this article is a look at some of the Clinton County News front pages from the past year that included just a few of the news making events that shaped our lives in this place we call home – Clinton County, Kentucky.

We also include our annual summary of the events that shaped out lives in 2021, with the “Year in Review”.

From our Clinton County News family to your family, Happy New Year!