The Year In Review





January 2021

January News…Clinton County schools were scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 5. However, due to the number of staff who have become quarantined, Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson, on January 1, announced students will continue to be virtual during the first week of the new year.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case rate numbers continued to be the worst within the 10 county Lake Cumberland District Health Department area, and the third worst in the state of Kentucky. Clinton County saw 117 new cases reported this past week, compared to 83 positive cases reported the prior week.

The 15th annual Christmas at Home, along with the newly created Operation Hometown Christmas, with a tremendous boost from Pastor Bobby Grant of Good Hope Ministries and the Feed America program, provided food, toys and clothing that served over 700 individuals and families in the community during the 2020 Christmas season.

A Saturday afternoon accident in Clinton County has left an Albany woman dead, an infant injured ,and a Wayne County man charged with murder after he reportedly told police that he caused the wreck at the direction of Jesus. According to the Kentucky State Police, Debra Brown, 61, of Albany, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus east on KY 90 when her vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by 31 year old Jesse Brown of Monticello, who had a seven month old infant in his lap. Debra Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton County High School boys’ basketball coach Todd Messer became the all-time winningest coach in school history and was presented the game ball at center court after the Bulldogs defeated district rival Russell County at The Castle in Albany. The win was the 274th for Messer as head coach at CCHS.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department made several arrests–at least 16–during the new year, and according to Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, all were drug related. Warrants began being served around 10 p.m. Saturday, January 2.

For only the third time in the past several decades, Clinton County Public Library has a new Library Director, as Margaret England officially assumed those duties on January 1. She had been Assistant Library Director since May 1, 2018.

The All “A” state bound Clinton County Bulldogs made it to the 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship game last Friday night by defeating Cumberland County on Monday, January 11, 60-55, and Monroe County on Thursday, 77-54. Friday night’s championship game against Metcalfe County went down to the wire, with Clinton County hitting nine three-pointers, compared to the Hornets’ eight, giving Clinton County a three-point win, 62-59.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers realized a significant positive mark this week, when for the first time in over a month, the total number of active cases in the county dropped below 70, with 67 reported by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Clinton County Public Library has been selected as one of 20 U.S. libraries to participate in Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One that offers cash grants to help rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons. Community Connect began at Clinton County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday, January 11, when four Verizon WiFi hotspots became available for check-out.

A Clinton County man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape of a Wayne County juvenile. Ryan Kelsay, 30, of Albany, was arrested and charged with 1st degree rape as well as 3rd degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

For the second straight week, Clinton County saw some encouraging numbers coming out of its COVID-19 case numbers, as once again, the number of new cases was less than the number of cases released, standing at 56 active cases. However, the number of COVID-19 related deaths among Clinton County patients continued to be seen at a constant rate, with three patients passing away, an identical number to the death count for the week prior.

January Deaths…Phyllis Marcum Shelton, 73, Albany; Richard Paul Rigney, 52, Albany; Carolyn Shelton Neal, 70, Byrdstown, TN; Patricia Shelley Lindsey, 70, Hendersonville, TN; Jean Brown, 78, Albany; Bro. Tommy Watson, 74, Burkesville, KY; Ruby Rains, 87, Albany; Mary Ellen Collins, 71, Cookeville, TN; M. Margaret Perdew, 87, New Castle, IN; Deborah Ann Tuggle, 69, Albany; Faye Ferrill, 95, Paris, KY; Billy Joe Stearns, 54, Bronston, KY; Ronnie Gene Abston, 67, Albany; Mary Pat Marcum, 82, Albany; Vela Pearl Cole, 81, Albany; Jimmy Floyd Means, 80, Lynn, IN; Johnnie Marie Means, 89, Albany; Inez Goodman, 88, Albany; Bessie Braswell Glidewell, 71, Albany; Cressie J. Prince, 90, Hendersonville, TN; R. Clinton Daley, 30, Pall Mall, TN; Robin Sue Phillips, 52, Albany; Lila Dot Cooksey Delk, 89, Somerset, KY; Laura Alice Delk Groce, 67, Albany; Joyce Tallent Pharis, 80, Albany; Randall Page, 81, Burkesville, KY; Anna Mae Thrasher, 70, Glasgow, KY; Wanda Cross, 83, Albany; Eddie Dean Luttrell, 64, Albany; Mitsue T. York, 91, Berea, KY; Daryl Keith Bell, 63, Albany.

February 2021

February News…Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers continued to take a positive turn in the past week, marking the third consecutive week that local statistics regarding the pandemic have declined. In the seven day period, January 26 through February 1, there were 34 new positive cases added, while during that same period, there were 54 cases that were released as no longer active.

Although COVID-19 reduced the number of teams involved, and the number of fans on hand, Clinton County High School hosted the fifth annual Robbie Davis Memorial Basketball Classic. Clinton County picked up two wins in the featured games.

According to a police report by the Kentucky State Police, on February 1 at approximately 10:36 p.m., Troopers from Post 15 responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 90 that had resulted in a fatality. A preliminary investigation indicated Michael Stevens, 50, of Burkesville, was traveling west on KY 90 in a 2000 Toyota truck when he lost control due to slick road conditions. Stevens’ vehicle entered the eastbound lane, striking a 2008 Dodge Nitro being operated by Jessie Bell, 61, of Monticello. Bell was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment of injuries and Stevens was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.

An Albany man has been arrested in neighboring Wayne County and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, among other charges. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Wesley Brumley, 29, was arrested January 29 after being detained at a traffic stop.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs, along with the Clinton County Cheerleading squad, have fallen into the bad fortune of COVID-19 quarantine almost midway through the basketball season. It was confirmed by Head Cheerleading Coach Lorie Dalton that her team is, in fact, in quarantine. Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson said a positive case within any group, whether it be a classroom or a sports team, may mean a period of quarantine for the rest of the classroom or team.

A pair of winter storms that moved across the eastern half of the nation, brought a coating of ice, then a thick blanket of snow to Albany and Clinton County, shutting down businesses and services, causing structure damage, downing trees, altering schedules and a host of events, and causing both electric and water outages (for some residents for days) across the county.

Several Clinton County residents were arrested this past week by at least three separate local, area and state law enforcement agencies on drug related charges. Those arrested included Michael Burchett, Luther Conner, Ronald Daniels, Allison Dean, Caitlyn Hughes and Loressia Poore.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 numbers dipped below the 40 mark once again, for the second time in the last month. However, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department did announce one additional fatality caused by the virus, bringing the total number of local COVID-19 related deaths to 27.

COVID-19 vaccinations are coming, and residents of Albany and Clinton County won’t have to travel far to have a chance of receiving the shots. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced last week that Albany would be the home of one of Kentucky’s regional vaccination centers. The Medical Center at Albany announced the vaccination for those in Phases 1a and 1b would begin this week at the Welcome Center in Clinton County.

A Clinton County man has been arrested and charged on drug related offenses in neighboring Wayne County. Anthony Shaw, 30, of Albany, was arrested following a traffic stop. During the search of his vehicle with the use of a K9 unit, police discovered methamphetamine, narcotic pills, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

February Deaths…Wilmer Couch, 66, Albany; Clarine Cummings, 81, Baxter, TN; Roger Melvin Denney, 76, Alpha, KY; Eloise Tallent Smith, 74, Albany; Keith Radford, 99, Albany; Billy Kaye Rednour, 63, Albany; Brandon Lee Caruthers, 28, Albany; Roy E. Stewart, 84, Albany; Irene S. Mullins, 93, Albany; Leah Juanita Evans, 77, Byrdstown, TN; Virginia Dalton Pritchard, 68, Byrdstown, TN; Louise Burchett, 77, Albany; Niles Gayle Brown, 65, Albany.

March 2021

March News…Local, area and state law enforcement authorities continue to battle the war on drugs in the Albany and Clinton County area, and have reported several arrests in the past week. Arrested and charged were Rocky Maschino of Celina, Tennessee and Robert Myers, Billy K. Parrigin, Steven Posey and Jonathan E. Wray, all of Albany.

Metal roofing, siding, structural lumber and other debris was visible as far as a person could see in several locations in north central Clinton County, after a storm moved through the area last Sunday night, destroying and damaging several buildings.

After two neck and neck, down to the wire opening round victories, the Clinton County Bulldogs boys’ varsity basketball team is headed to Richmond, Kentucky, as one of the semi-final teams to advance to the All “A” Classic state basketball tournament final four.

Michael Hood, who has served as maintenance director at Mountain View Park the past few years, has been chosen by the park board to fill the position of Park Director.

For the first time in school history, the Clinton County Bulldogs advanced to the championship game of the All “A” Classic State boys’ basketball tournament. St. Henry, champions of the 9th Region, eventually pulled away from the Bulldogs in the final minutes to claim the 74-57 victory for its second consecutive All “A” State title.

The war on drugs in and around Albany and Clinton County continue, as local and state law enforcement officers arrest and jail drug offenders from Albany and Clinton County, as well as outside residents who commit drug related offenses here. Arrested and charged last week include Stanley Catron, Donnie Lee, Rebecca Major, Lucas Pettenger and Alicia White.

A Clinton County man has died as the result of injuries he sustained in a single vehicle accident last week. Joshua Sparks, 44, of the Lee’s Chapel Community, passed away at The Med Center at Albany, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Clinton County experienced one of the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases being reported over the week long period in several months, indicating that the now year-long pandemic may, in fact, be headed toward a manageable level, or perhaps even a reasonable end. New cases in Clinton County over the past seven day period were 11, with the same number of cases being released as no longer contagious.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent offered his perspective on the current drug trafficking problem in Clinton County, putting at least a portion of the problem on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting orders regarding court appearances and jail sentences that were mandated by court officials. Vincent said the courts are releasing drug offenders with little or no bonds. He added that the lenient punishment appears to be a result of orders and directives that have been sent to the local level from higher court judges as well as from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).

Todd Messer, Clinton County High School Boys’ Basketball Coach, always gives credit for his team’s accomplishments directly back to his players, but last week, the tables were turned on him, not once but twice. Kentucky Senator Max Wise honored Messer’s recent accomplishment of becoming Clinton County’s winningest coach by introducing a resolution on the Kentucky Senate Floor pointing out this accomplishment. Messer was honored a second time when it was announced by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) that he had been named 4th Region boys’ Coach of the Year.

The Clinton County High School boys’ basketball team once again reached the 4th Region Tournament, this time as the runner-up squad out of the 16th District. Sunday afternoon’s opening round game of that 4th Region competition was a disappointing outing for the Bulldogs as they fell 66-50 to the 4th Region favorites, the Purples of Bowling Green High School. Clinton County finished its still highly successful season with a 20-5 overall record.

March Deaths…Joshua Kerry Sparks, 44, Albany; Wanda Lee Butler, 78, Albany; Teresa Lynn Foster, 56, Albany; Flonnie Gibson Hackett, 94, Hartford, KY; Kalema Stearns Davis, 94, Louisville, KY; Wilburn “Dan” Booher, 86, Monticello, KY; Ruby Nell Jones, 75, Albany; Ned Jay Rhoades, 69, Elizabethtown, KY; Robert L. Druin, 87, Albany; Deleta Winningham, 55, Albany; Shirley Rednour Smith, 84, Albany.

April 2021

April News…Using the formula Kentucky has adopted to put all of the state’s counties on “even keel” for comparison purposes–using the baseline of per 100,000 population–Clinton County’s overall COVID-19 mortality rate during the pandemic has been one of the worst in the state. Clinton County was attributed with its 29th COVID related death last week. That death, however, involved a victim who died in January.

Local and state law enforcement officials continue to be fully involved in the war against drugs and have reported making additional arrests. One of those arrests also included additional charges. Authorities report that John G. Diamond, 30, of Albany, was arrested on March 26 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence first degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief first degree, resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and three counts of assault third degree on a police officer. Also arrested and charged last week were Micheal Bowhart, Rosella Stearns and Ella Stearns.

Clinton County native Connie Moreland Smith returned to the Bowling Green spotlight last week when she was named one of two inductees onto the Bowling Green Junior Achievement’s Business Hall of Fame.

Debra Craig, a Clinton County retired educator who spent nearly two decades teaching local students, has been selected as the Volunteer of the Year for the Middle Cumberland Retired Teachers Association.

Three staffers at Foothills Academy, located in Albany, have been arrested and charged with assaulting residents, according to a release issued by Kentucky State Police. Charged was Gabriel Martin of Albany and Cecil Nevels and Chris Dunagan, both of Monticello. They were arrested on March 31 and all were terminated from the facility.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, during a special meeting March 31, approved the 2021-22 jail budget, but not before some concerns on some budget totals by court members were addressed. The court eventually approved the $656,595 budget on a 4-2 vote.

Clinton County will see a change within the Clinton County Public Library after April 1. No longer will Deborah Sells be behind the wheel of the bookmobile. After 42 years of delivering books to kids and adults in remote locations of the county, she decided to hang up her keys and pass it on to the next generation.

For the first time in school history, the Clinton County Bulldogs baseball team will be moving on to play in the All “A” Classic State Tournament after picking up the 4th Region Championship. The Bulldogs hosted Glasgow in the semi-finals, picking up a 9-6 win, and later won the championship game against Metcalfe County by a final score of 5-4.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month bringing down several indictments from the grand jury on drug and other charges. Sheriff Jeff Vincent said this was the first time the grand jury had met in a while and he still has a lot more to bring before the court. Over the past few weeks, the sheriff’s department and Albany Police Department had reported a combined 47 drug related arrests.

On Thursday, April 15, for the first time in a year since the COVID-19 pandemic became a full fledged health issue, the Clinton County Fiscal Court opened its meeting back up to an “in-person” session.

Long recognized locally as one of the hardest working young entrepreneurs in the Albany and Clinton County community, Hunter Shearer’s success story was given a national audience last week. U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recognized Hunter’s Bar-B-Q as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Chyiann Sexton, age 21, hasn’t been employed at the Clinton County Public Library very long, but what the library’s new bookmobile driver may lack in age and experience, she makes up for with enthusiasm, love of her job, and she was trained by the best, retired driver Deborah Sells.

Local and state law enforcement officials continue to work serving drug related indictments as well as making non-indicted drug related arrests in Albany and Clinton County. The most recent group of alleged drug related offenders charged include Matthew May, Kaleb A. Perdue, Tara E. Ayers, and Jeffery L. Clark.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins would like to remind citizens that there will “not” be elections held during the 2021 calendar year. Collins explained that each “odd” fourth year following a Presidential election, there are no elections the following year.

Albany Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire at the corner of East Cumberland Street and Tennessee Shortcut Road Saturday morning around 3 a.m. Fire Chief Robert Roeper said when fire trucks arrived on scene, the fire was fully involved out the rear of the structure. “It is a suspicious fire and is still under investigation,” Roeper said.

A man accused of driving a vehicle that killed an Albany woman, Debra Brown, has been indicted for murder and host of other charges by the Clinton Grand Jury. The grand jury charged Jesse W. Brown, 31, of Monticello, in relation to the accident that occurred on January 9.

After a year of disappointment for players and fans last year with the coronavirus shutting down all outdoor sporting events, Albany Youth League is ready to get this year’s season underway. President Christ Marlow said that practices have already begun, games are scheduled, and the ever popular parade through town is scheduled for Friday afternoon, April 30 at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Clinton County dropped to just one active case, a patient who is being treated for the disease at an area hospital. Clinton County had two additional deaths added to the rolls. Both of those deaths were patients who died earlier this year. The new deaths bring to Clinton County a total of 32 since the pandemic began last winter.

April Deaths…Larry E. Brown, 74, Albany; Eva Dean Buster, 85, Albany; Ethel Burchett Page, 81, Burkesville, KY; Mattie R. Cole, 81, Albany; Kelly Lynn Gunter, 44, Albany; Clara Jean Lowhorn, 73, Albany; Nida Sue Denney, Alpha, KY; Jamie Leann Pierre, 44, Albany; Lonzo Claude Marcum, 92, Albany; Fred Lincoln Fueston, 76, Byrdstown, TN; Jackie L. Wright, 77, Byrdstown, TN; Anna M. Wright, 78, Albany; Melinda Jo Coffey, 42, Albany; Barbara Ann Groce, 73, New Castle, IN; Michael Wayne Collins, 60, Albany; Troy Smith, 87, New Castle, IN; Rodney Kenneth Jones, 49, Albany; Sarah Ann Norfleet, 76, Crofton, KY; William “Bill Tom” Stockton, 87, Albany; Paul Edward Stockton, 70, Nancy, KY; Leta Wanell Harmon, 72, Byrdstown, TN; Dudley Lee Appleby, 52, Monticello, Ky.; Earnest Lee Tallent, 65, Albany.

May 2021

May News…More drug related arrests have been made in recent days involving the battle against the use and distribution of illegal drugs in our community. Local authorities arrested and charged three individuals, Eric M. Stamey, William E. Rains, and Isaac R. Dalton, all of Albany.

In just two short years, Ansley Nelson brought a team with a record of 4-26 in her first year, to having a winning season during her second year at 12-8. The future of Lady Bulldog Basketball was in good hands until word came last week that the two year head coach had turned in her resignation as head coach. Now, the direction of the Lady Bulldog program is up in the air.

The former Executive Director of the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority has been indicted by the Clinton County Grand Jury on a charge of theft by unlawful taking in the amount of $10,000 or more. Charlette Koger, 64, of Albany, was arrested on the indictment warrant by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on Tuesday.

Fuel pumps across Clinton County were bagged as being empty Tuesday morning, after a “run” occurred throughout most of the day Monday at local stations. The crisis regarding the ransomware software attack on the Colonial pipeline, sent customers to the pumps in record numbers across the nation, resulting in empty fuel storage tanks at stations.

The Albany Police Department recently announced the promotion of Mark Bell to Police Chief after former Chief Chris Neal resigned due to health reasons. Bell is a 22 year veteran of the Albany Police Department.

Clinton County’s most decorated veteran, and most decorated U.S. Army soldier in World War II, Garlin Murl Conner, will be honored again next month when the Kentucky Department of Transportation unveils signage dedicating a section of the Albany Bypass in his honor. Conner, who passed away in 1998, was posthumously presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor.

On a unanimous vote of the five members of the Clinton County Board of Education, it was decided not to allow students in the district to repeat their most recent grade. The vote came in regards to what is being referred to across Kentucky as the “do-over” program and has been put in place through a piece of legislation passed by the Kentucky General Assembly (HB 128). The bill was drafted and sponsored by Senator Max Wise (Campbellsville), who represents Clinton County as part of the 16th Senate District.

Two former Bulldog athletes can now claim another moniker. “Once a Champion…always a Champion.” Former standout Bulldog football players JonAllen Cross and Parker Tallent can now claim the title of “National Champion” after the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders returned home with a NAIA National Football Championship title in tow.

Another trial date has been scheduled for the man accused of killing his three year old niece in early December 2018. Circuit Judge David L. Williams set aside September 27 through October 1 as the trial period for Emanuel Fluter, who was 33 years old at the time of the incident.

For the first time in more than four decades, Clinton County’s District Five representative on the South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (SKRECC) will not be a Clinton County resident. The board seat election that just concluded saw Tommy Nelson, Jr. of Wayne County declared the winner over two term member Greg Beard of Clinton County.

Clinton County High School will see some 114 students end their high school careers as they graduate (in person) and receive diplomas during the school’s 104th Commencement Program on the CCHS football field Friday night, May 18. As those students walk across the stage, three will walk across with very special honors as being the top three grade point averages in the Class of 2021. This year was a little different because of the fact that all three of the top averages were a tie among Nathan Brown, Autumn McCutchen and Abbigale Young.

The Clinton County Board of Education voted “nay” by unanimous vote last week on Senate Bill 128, allowing students a chance for a “do-over” due to COVID-19. Since then, a public outcry has surfaced, mainly from the parents of the 17 students who planned on using the “do-over” year for both academic and athletic reasons, but the outcry has not been limited to just those parents directly affected by the board turning down House Bill 128.

May Deaths…James Earl Brumley, Jr., 58, Albany; Lera Sue Stearns Johnson, 64, Albany; Danny L. Russell, 85, Albany; Berchie May Collins, 80, Albany; Barbara Dishman Terry, 54, Whitley City, KY; Annie Fay Bridgeman, 26, Albany; Tony Stinson, 72, Albany; Talmage C. Cantrell, 84, Venice, FL; Zelpha “Josephine” Shreeves, 87, Winchester, IN; Donald Hicks Stockton, 86, Albany; Scott Slone, 41, Albany; Vincent E. Taylor, 87, Albany; Priscilla Franklin Thacker, 68, Albany; Wonnie Anne McFarland, 87, Sellersburg, IN; Sharon Annalee Thrasher, 72, Flint, MI; George Wendell Richardson, 80, Byrdstown, Tennessee.

June 2021

June News…Local law enforcement officers continue to battle the war on drugs in our community, making additional arrests on drug related charges. Three suspects were arrested and charged over the past week including Amanda G. Jewell, 32, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and Scotty Spears, 28, and Robert L. Smith, 49, both of Albany.

A brief and informal ceremony was held Wednesday, June 2, with a handful of local officials, the public and members of the Garlin Murl Conner family on hand, to honor the World War II Medal of Honor recipient on what would have been his 102nd birthday. At the end of the program, a sign was unveiled that was later installed on the Albany Bypass on U.S. 127, proclaiming that from the intersection of Ky. 90 at the caution lights, for an eight mile section to the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the highway would be known as the Lt. Garlin Murl Conner Memorial Highway.

Local law enforcement officers continue to battle the war on drugs in our community, making additional arrests on drug related charges. Four persons were arrested last week, including Chris D. Sanders, 36, of Monticello, and Kristin N. Moreland, 36, Chassidy D. Hicks, 41, and Luther Shawn Conner, 44, all of Albany.

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs now have a new coach at the helm after the hiring of Tim Moons. Word came from the Clinton County School District that Moons was recommended by the Site Based Decision Making Council Thursday, June 3, and since then, he has been in the gym gearing up for summer ball as the Lady Dawgs’ head coach.

The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority has confirmed that through action taken last week, a request from Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce for financing to upgrade the Albany Water Treatment Plant has been approved. According to a press release from Pierce’s office, the City of Albany is set to receive $2,680,000 for the much needed upgrade.

One of two defendants charged in the brutal beating and robbery of an elderly Clinton County woman in early January of last year has taken a plea agreement in Clinton Circuit Court. Christopher Burton took the plea agreement on June 3 and will serve a 20 year sentence. Meanwhile, the other defendant in the case, Joseph Evener had a three day trial set aside for August of this year.

Clinton County’s 911 mapping and county road map listing will soon be updated and complete, following action taken June 10 during a special meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court. The court unanimously approved, via resolution, a revised 911 Mapping of county roads presented by 911 Mapping Coordinator Renea Wells.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1096 in Albany brought back a familiar event to Clinton County last weekend with the Bicycle Derby. More than 60 children from ages three to 16 years old came out Saturday for the event. Post Commander Jason Warinner said the event was a huge success and the event will take place next year.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected about all aspects of life as we know it during the calendar year 2020, including causing the cancellation of most all major annual events across the country and including here in Albany and Clinton County. The 2020 Clinton County Fair last year was no exception. The fair will resume in 2021. There will be eight total days of day and nighttime events beginning Saturday, June 26 and concluding the day prior to Independence Day on Saturday, July 3. There will be several returning popular events as well as new events on tap.

Local law enforcement officers continue to battle the war on drugs in our community, making one additional arrest last week. Arrested and charged was Shayden R. Adams, 18, of Albany.

Clinton County residents and tourists here for the holiday period will once again be treated to a free July 4 celebration fireworks show, coordinated by the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. The fireworks show will be presented Sunday, July 4, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. at Mountain View Park.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, meeting in regular session Thursday, June 17, approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget totaling $17.4 million.

During the COVID-19 pandemic that brought society to a virtual standstill, Clinton County was one of the hardest hit counties in the nation, and certainly in the state of Kentucky, in terms of cases confirmed per capita. However, Clinton County remains among the slowest counties to seek vaccinations, according to figures updated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

June Deaths…Ray Lee Denney, 82, Albany; Geneva Mae Smith, 88, Albany; Kimberly Jo Ferguson, 53, Albany; Robert Martin Redman, 61, Monticello, KY; Ronald Lee Henemyre, 72, Albany; Kathryn Owens Brown, 79, Albany; Brenda Elaine Neal, 76, Monticello, KY; Robert Lewis Ballard, 69, Lexington, Ky.; Margaret Marie Myers, 70, Albany; John D. Sloan, 90, Albany; Charles David Irwin, 70, Albany; Bruce Collins, 68, Albany; Roger Phillip Scott, 73, Albany; Jean Ballard Tallent, 86, Albany.

July 2021

July News…Local and area law enforcement officers continue to battle the war on drugs in our community making additional arrests on drug related charges. Those charged in the past week include Summer Sexton, 22, Justin Gibson, 32, Brandy Young and Sandy M. Cooper, all of Albany.

Albany City Council, during a special meeting on June 23, approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget totaling $4,441,840.00, with over $3 million of that amount being in the water and sewer departments, representing over 75 percent of the total budget.

Clinton County had the worst week in terms of the addition of new COVID-19 cases since the end of March. According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, four new cases were added to the Clinton County totals last week.

The Judicial Center Project Development Board hosted a public hearing specifically to take property proposals from local residents who have property they are willing to sell to locate the two-story, approximate $17 million facility. A total of eight separate properties were proposed and the PDB also voted to extend the deadline to accept proposals for 30 additional days.

For the second week in a row, Clinton County again had new cases of COVID-19 patients added to its numbers, although the total number of active cases here actually dropped. Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department last week.

The 2021 Clinton County Fair came to a close last Saturday night, and for a week of events, the Clinton County Fairgrounds was packed. On Sunday, July 4, several parking lots near the Mountain View Park were filled with carloads of people who came to enjoy the annual Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display.

Several members of Albany First Christian Church attended the regular July meeting of Albany City Council, voicing concerns they are having with an adjacent garage business behind their church, which is located at the corner of Cross and Water Streets. Discussion and questions by most of the church congregation, which may fall under the city’s nuisance ordinance, led to discussion on other city ordinances.

Clinton County had one new case of COVID-19 added to its numbers last week, according to data released by the district health department July 9. The new case was reported to be a 29-year-old male who self-isolated and was still symptomatic. On the positive side of the most recent report, that was the only current case involving a Clinton resident and no additional deaths have been recorded locally.

During a special meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court on July 8, the court voted unanimously to approve an interlocal agreement/contract with Wayne County to house local inmates on an as needed basis.

The other defendant in a brutal beating and robbery of an elderly Clinton County woman has accepted a plea agreement on charges related to that crime, which occurred just over a year and a half ago. Joseph Evener, 32, avoided a trial by pleading guilty to charges and will receive the same sentence to serve–20 years, as co-defendant Christopher Burton, who accepted a similar plea in June.

Clinton County had two new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. Of those new cases, one, a 74 year old male, was immediately released from the list as being resolved. The other most recent report was said to be a 47 year old female who was self-isolated. In a somewhat alarming revelation in regards to the number of new cases in the 10 county district, the agency noted it had added 130 new cases in the past week, a steep increase over the number of new cases added the previous week, when 69 new cases were reported.

While Clinton County continues to have one of the lowest rates in the state of Kentucky in terms of the number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, the pandemic came back into the county and the entire Lake Cumberland Health Department District with a vengeance last week. The department reported nine new cases among Clinton County residents. Across the district, after a gradual increase in the past few weeks, 69 three weeks ago and then 130 two weeks ago, the department reported 238 new cases last week.

The local war on drugs continues in Albany and Clinton County, resulting in more drug arrests last week. Arrested and charged were Ronald Daniels, 36, Dakota Melton, 26, and Justin Gibson, 32, all of Albany.

The Clinton County School District will begin the 2021-22 school year on Monday, August 2, for faculty and staff. Students will return to school on Thursday, August 12 for their first instructional day.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, during a special meeting held July 22, voted unanimously to renew their contract with Air Evac. The emergency helicopter company has been operating in Albany and Clinton County since 2000.

What has been billed by many over the past several years as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” or the 127 Yard Sale, is set to make its 35th run next week across six states, including Kentucky and here in Albany and Clinton County. This years official four sale dates are Thursday through Sunday, August 5-8.

July Deaths…Judy Carol Stockton, 77, Albany; Kenneth Wayne Spears, 62, Glasgow, KY; Leonard B. “Leo” Piercey, 72, Bowling Green, KY; Donald Ray Guffey, 85, Albany; Norma Jo Murley, 73, Burkesville, KY; Willie Mae Long, 81, Burkesville, KY; Kenneth Craft, 73, Burkesville, KY; Anna Wright, 81, Burkesville, KY; Elcie Capps, 88, Burkesville, KY; Ben Cable, 82, Albany; Reba Bowlin Claborn, 81, Albany; Roma Mattox Troxel, 75, Albany; Chester Lee “C.L.” Cole, 87, Richmond, KY; Betty Anderson, 86, Monticello, KY; Kenneth Baker, 78, Monticello, KY; Ricky Strong, 64, Burkesville, KY; Walton “Chip” Haddix, 84, Albany.

August 2021

August News…The local war on drugs continues in Albany and Clinton County, resulting in more drug-related arrests last week. Arrested and charged by local authorities were Amy Angel, 41; Billy K. Parrigin, 54; Donnie Lee, 46; Lucas T. Pettenger, 34; Alicia D. White, 35; Stanley Catron, 39; Robert Myers, 53, and Benjamin M. Claywell, 34, all of Albany.

A program instituted a few years ago by the Clinton County Tourism Commission known as the “Hometown Heroes” project is nearing the end of another set of banner placements. Banners purchased for this round will be displayed on utility poles in the City of Albany for three periods beginning with the 2022 placements.

The COVID-19 pandemic, once thought to have been on the verge of being behind us, is storming back into our lives with an increase in cases both locally and on a national basis. Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials began making multiple reports once again in the past week. With other numbers and adjustments, it brought the active number of cases in Clinton County to 24, a drastic increase from previous weeks. With these new case numbers, Clinton County has now had 1,480 cases of COVID-19 among its population.

Albany City Council will apparently go back to the drawing board in an attempt to find a ‘fit-all’ nuisance ordinance after Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce announced at last week’s council session that the ordinance would be discussed, but the council needed to work out an ordinance that would be equal to all.

Several hundred people were on hand Saturday at Trooper Island Camp on Dale Hollow Lake for the annual end of camp celebration, Trooper Island Appreciation Day. In addition to a picnic and live entertainment, many gathered near the Fallen Officer Memorial for a brief ceremony to honor the officers who have died in the line of duty.

They came, they sold, they bought, they had fun–again. After a much scaled down 127 Yard Sale in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s yard sale crowd was back to nearly full force over the weekend.

Although Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear placed a statewide mask mandate for all school students in place on August 10, just two days prior to the start of the local school term, it was the local board of education that took the brunt of the heat from upset parents and others during a work session/meeting held Monday, August 16. A large contingency of people, mostly parents, were on hand for the session. Most of those present challenged the school board to defy the mask order. However, the board kept it in place for now. Meanwhile, amidst the controversy surrounding the order, Clinton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson issued a letter dated August 13 pertaining to the issue, as well as some questions and answers to the subject.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 cases saw a spike over the past week, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. Monday’s report was the worst single day in terms of cases being added since early November. According to its report, Clinton County had 17 new cases added to its total, 14 of which were last Friday, August 13.

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs claimed the 4th Regional All “A” Classic championship by defeating Cumberland County in the first round. They went on to the semi-finals and defeated Monroe County and defeated Todd County Central in three sets in order to pick up their fifth consecutive regional All “A” trophy. Meanwhile, CCHS Golf Dawg Blake Cash earned medalist honors in the 4th Region All “A” Classic golf tournament in Tompkinsville to advance to the All “A” State competition.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent has reported a traffic stop conducted August 18 by Deputy Christopher McGuffin at the intersection of Ky. 1590 and Hwy. 639 led to two arrests. During the stop, over two ounces of crystal meth and 10 grams of heroin was discovered. Subsequently arrested and charged were Joseph Payton and April Payton, both of Albany.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Scott after an accident that occurred near 76 Falls Friday night on Lake Cumberland. Scott said John Alexander Love, 32, of Mt. View, California, was one of three men on a houseboat and it was his understanding they were attending a bachelor party type gathering. Love apparently went down a slide on the houseboat and never resurfaced. His apparent cause of death was drowning.

Clinton County, for the fourth consecutive week, saw its number of COVID-19 positive cases rise at the end of the most recent reporting week. Clinton County also saw an additional death added to the local numbers, which was reported to be an individual in the 60-69 age range. That newest death, the first that has been reported here in several months, brought the total number of deaths locally attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic to 33.

August Deaths…Thelma J. Bird, 74, Albany; Junior Earl Guffey, 86, Monticello, KY; Ina Mae Mercer, 73, Albany; Helen Ann Purnell, 62, Albany; Carolyn Ann Godsey, 72, Monticello, KY; James Earl Morrison, 66, Burkesville, KY; Bob Pattengale, 73, Albany; Geneva Coop, 82, Albany; Joe Kendrick Vitatoe, 71, St. Petersburg, FL; Wanda Lee Brown, 72, Albany; Peggy J. Woodall, 55, Albany; Phillip Wayne Conner, 79, Albany; Cheryl Jones Powell, 53, Albany; John T. Byers, 89, New Castle, IN; James E. Roberts, 85, Marion, IN; Janice McIver Waid, 64, Albany.

September 2021

September News…After several weeks with no new COVID cases being reported here, other recent weeks with new case numbers in the single digits, the number of new cases here have increased to levels where the infection rate would now be considered “rampant.” According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, across the entire Clinton County population, as of Monday, there were 143 active cases here. With last Friday’s report, the case count here had hit a pandemic record of 150 after 63 were reported on that day.

With the increase in new COVID cases and high positive numbers, the Clinton County School District made the decision Friday afternoon to stop in-person classes at local schools until after September 6. Students and staff affected by the virus number 77 students and seven staff members with 348 students and nine staff members on quarantine.

Local authorities continue to make drug arrests in the area. Arrested last week were Jonathan Wray, 34, and Benjamin Claywell, 34, both of Albany. Ashley Barton of Louisville was also arrested on a felony probation violation charge.

The man accused of murder in the December 8, 2018 death of his three year old niece, Emanuel Fluter, has been granted a change of venue in his case. During a pretrial conference in August, Circuit Judge David L. Williams moved the trial to neighboring Cumberland County Circuit Court. Meanwhile, two men charged in connection with the robbery and beating of an elderly Clinton County woman several months ago were formally sentenced in circuit court. Christopher Burton and Joseph Evener each received a 20 year sentence to serve.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul made a brief stopover in Albany last Thursday with an agenda of honoring one of the community’s most successful small business owners. Paul presented Hunter Shearer of Hunter’s Bar B Q with an official copy of the Congressional Record from April 15, 2021, when Paul honored Shearer by naming the establishment the Senate Small Business of the Week.

Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers continued to climb during the most recent week of reports before stabilizing somewhat at the end of the reporting week. After reaching a high of 159 active cases last week, the case numbers had dropped somewhat by Friday.

The Clinton County School District tax rates for the coming 2022 year will remain unchanged. The Clinton County Board of Education voted unanimously to keep the rates at 45.7 cents per $100 assessed value on real and personal property; .53 cents on motor vehicle; three percent utilities.

Former Clinton County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Charlette Koger has pled guilty to theft charges and, in an agreement with Clinton Circuit Court, will pay over $20,000 in restitution over the next 12 months. Following her termination from that position in March 2019, an audit of IDA funds was performed and it was reported there were questionable purchases made through a credit card that had been issued in the name of Koger.

After being appointed Clinton County Schools Superintendent a little over two years ago, Dr. Tim Parson, a Burkesville resident and Nazarene Church pastor, has announced his resignation from the position of superintendent, effective October 29.

Clinton County is just one of six Kentucky school districts, of 171 in the state, that chose not to implement a mask mandate in its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision by the Clinton County Board of Education came during a work session on Thursday, September 16, and passed on a 3-2 vote.

A Clinton County man, Michael Winningham, 65, has been transported via helicopter to the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon, September 18, in southwest Clinton County. Later, arrested and charged with first degree assault and other charges was Bobby Ray Phillips, 52, of Albany.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in seven arrests over the last two weeks. Arrested were Savannah Neal of Albany, Timothy Herald, 36, of Albany, and Barbara Johnson, 31, of Russellville, Kentucky. Also arrested and charged by local law enforcement were Randall L. Dicken, 35, Angela Crabtree Covey, 31, Cody H. Owens, 34, and Ricky D. Jones, 40, all of Albany.

Clinton County Fiscal Court, during its regular meeting September 16, approved a rate increase for trash haulers from $12 to $15 per month for households and $10 per month per cubic yard for commercial customers.

After a steady decline in the number of new cases and total current/active cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County over the past several weeks, the trend took a disturbing turn in the other direction in the past seven days. As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County had 61 current active cases of COVID among its residents, compared to just 34 active cases the week before.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) operated Driver Licensing Regional Offices are the new home for driver’s licensing services for Clinton County residents. As of Monday, September 27, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in Clinton County no longer serves as the application site to request operator’s licenses, learner permits, or state identification cards. The new regional model is to be phased in statewide by June 30, 2022.

A man accused of murder and a host of other charges in connection with a two vehicle head-on collision earlier this year has a three-day trial date scheduled for January 5-7, 2022. Jesse W. Brown of Albany is charged in the death of Debra Brown, also of Albany, in relation to a wreck that occurred on January 9.

September Deaths…Gary Lane Farley, 71, Albany; Dorothy E. Taylor, 81, Glasgow, KY; Ralph Arnold Guffey, 80, Celina, TN; Annetta Lynn Collins, 55, Albany; Hank Butler, 57, Albany; Ricky Allen Pennycuff, 61, Albany; Raymond Clyde Goodman, 78, Albany; Nellie Madell Shelton, 81, Albany; Clarence Randall Hoover, 81, Albany; Kathleen Tompkins Riddle, 83, Albany; J.G. Polston, 83, Albany; Brenda Flowers Dalton, 68, Albany; William “Ed” McDaniel, 83, Albany; Charlie Fulton, 82, Albany; Edith Marie Groce Braswell, 76, Albany.

October 2021

October News…After seemingly everything came to a screeching halt in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses, sports and community events like the Clinton County Fair and Foothills Festival, life is beginning to look a little more like normal as we near the end of 2021. To that end, Clinton County’s beloved fall gathering, the Foothills Festival, is back on again for 2021, for its 41st annual event.

The number of students in the Clinton County Schools, which also counts those who take classes at Foothills Academy, is down considerably early in the school year, compared to the end of the 2020-21 school term. According to numbers compiled in late September by Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York, overall enrollment in the district was down by 114 students, with all schools ,with the exception of the Early Childhood Center ,showing decreases, some significant.

Lisa Coffman grew up in East Tennessee, before moving to the California central coast, and has spent more than a decade tracking down as much of the story surrounding the Jerome Boyett killing two members of the Winningham family who were deeply involved with Clinton County life. Sponsored by the Clinton County Community Foundation, Coffman is traveling to the Foothills Festival to tell those interested what she has learned while working on a book about the murders committed by Boyett and the manhunt and lynching that followed.

Albany City Council voted to keep city taxes the same at .18 cents per $100 assessed value on real property and .20 cents on personal property. It also set Halloween trick-or-treat hours up one day, to Saturday, October 30, and announced the annual Boo Fest would be held this year at the VFW location.

Clinton County reached another milestone of sorts in the COVID-19 scene. According to figures from the Kentucky Public Health Department, Clinton County is now at 40.14 percent vaccinated. Still, even a 40 percent vaccination rate still lags behind the state rate of 61 percent.

It was a longer than normal wait, following a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, but last weekend’s 41st Foothills Festival was a fall party to be remembered for years. The weather was perfect, the parade was long, the crowds were huge, the entertainment was top notch, and the food, well it was plentiful and as always, enjoyed by everyone.

Clinton County Board of Education has appointed Dr. Paula Little to serve as Interim Superintendent of Clinton County Schools until a permanent replacement is named for Dr. Tim Parson, who announced his pending resignation last month. Little, a long-time educator, is currently the district’s Instructional Supervisor and Assistant Superintendent. She will take over the position effective October 30.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the arrests of two out-of-county individuals last week. Arrested and charged were Joseph Clifford Wallace, 45, of Monticello and Joshua W. Minton, 34, of London, Kentucky.

Clinton County has had one of the most positive reports in several weeks in regards to the number of COVID-19 cases, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. The agency reported that Clinton County had one of its best recent case reports, when it noted that only six cases were added to the totals, while some 31 were removed as being released. Those new numbers resulted in Clinton County’s total number of COVID-19 cases being reduced from 50 on Friday to 25 cases on Monday.

The Clinton County Extension Office hosted its annual Pumpkin Walk on October 19 at the Early Childhood Center. Extension Agent Christy Stearns said even after not having the event last year due to COVID, she was well pleased with the turnout ,with over 300 participants and 16 agencies involved.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in two arrests last week, including Daniel R. Shelton, 21, and Robert D. Coomer, 46, both of Albany.

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs picked up its fifth straight 16th District Championship on October 19, defeating Russell County in the championship match, after defeating Cumberland County in the opening round.

The Clinton County Judicial Center PDB voted to add back the Old Albany Stockyards to its possible locations for a new Justice Center during a meeting held on October 15. There are now a total of three sites being considered. The board also hired a construction manager and appraiser.

The first annual county sponsored trash pick-up event, despite only becoming organized two or three months ago, was a tremendous success, with at least 65 volunteers, four groups, and several sponsors taking part. The event held Saturday, October 23, saw some 210 bags of trash being picked up along county roadways.

For the second consecutive week, Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers looked better than they have for several weeks. As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County’s number of current active cases was listed as 20, down more than half of the 53 total cases here just two weeks ago on October 5.

October Deaths…Mike Owens, 74, Albany; Jack Duggar, 69, Albany; Matthew Lee Rose, 37, Monticello, KY; Lexie Sloan Cummings, 83, Albany; Dennis Hugh White, 82, Leesburg. FL; Veronica Jenelle Oliver, 57, Burkesville, KY; Jean Cooksey, 75, Albany; Floyd “Hack” Smith, 70, Albany; Anthony Wayne Baker, 50, Albany; Becky Means, 56, Albany; Joyce “Joy” Hatfield, 65, Albany; Sharon Elain Edwards, 61, Campbellsville, KY; Lucy Ellen Tallent, 77, Burkesville, KY; Eula Morrison, 91, Albany; John Marro, 74; Madge Mae Elmore, 95, Albany; Wendell Eugene Davis, 93, Albany; Sharon Hancock Patton, 70, Berea, KY; Martina R. Mathews, 56, Celina, TN; Shirley Marie Adams, 73, Byrdstown, TN; Creola Norris Blevins, 97, Greenfield, IN; Jeanie “Eddie” Bowlin Avery, 80, Albany; Jean Smallwood Curry, 88, LaGrange, KY; Gary Edward Norris, 75, Louisville, Kentucky.

November 2021

November News…From spooks and goblins, to scary clowns and princesses, Boo Fest was deemed a success according to VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner. Warinner told the NEWS he believes more than 1,000 kids had attended the event.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in two arrests last week by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey. Arrested and charged were Ivy Branham, 23, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and Travis C. Flowers, 27, of Albany.

Four young professionals with strong Clinton County ties were recently recognized and honored at a gala event in Somerset by the newly formed organization, Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland (YPLC). Clinton County natives Jessica Owens Sullivan, Hunter Shearer, Stephanie Hurst Likins and James England were among the group of young professionals recognized at the gala.

As football season ended in Clinton County, people turned to the hardwood Saturday night for the alumni game between past players from Clinton and Cumberland counties. Christy Stearns, one of the many parents involved in organizing the event, said it couldn’t have gone any better.

On Friday, November 5, following an investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 15, Christopher Thrasher, 39, of Albany, was indicted on 152 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. In an unrelated case, APD Officer Jim Guffey arrested and charged Giovanni Torres Alago, 24, of Monticello, for drug related offenses.

Local campaigning got off to a quick start in Albany and Clinton County for the 2022 primary and general elections. As of the end of the day on Monday, November 8, just five days after the filing period opened, some 24 persons had petitioned the county clerk’s office, declaring their candidacy.

Meet the Bulldogs and Wall of Fame inductions at Clinton County High School will be held Friday night, November 12. Five former Bulldog and Lady Bulldogs standouts will be inducted, including Jeff Conner, Storm Burchett, Brittany Flowers, Stevi Morgan and Coach Gary Abbott.

The Dawgs football team fell in the first round of the playoffs Friday night to the number one seeded Metcalfe County Hornets 41-0. Clinton County finished its season with a 1-10 record on the year.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in two arrests last week by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin. Arrested and charged were Austin D. Edwards, 22, of Albany and Sidney Foster, 49, of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

The Clinton County Extension Office will once again be hosting Christmas on the Square Friday, December 3, from 4-6 p.m. Among some of the activities will be a story book walk, window decorating contest, and Santa and Snowmen games. There will also be a live nativity scene and stores will be open for extended hours during the event.

In an effort to promote shopping for the holidays with local merchants and businesses in Albany, the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is launching this week a Shop Local event for Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27, tied with a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited with community leaders and citizens on Wednesday, November 17, at the Welcome Center. Cameron spoke on a couple of different topics during his brief stay in Albany and one of those was the opiod epidemic. In Kentucky, there were 1,964 individuals who lost their lives due to opiods last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases among Clinton County residents continued on a downward trend last week, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. For the second week in a row, the number of cases that were released among Clinton County patients outnumbered the new cases. Clinton County had 27 new cases added to its case numbers during the most recent seven day reporting period, while during that same time 28 cases were released.

Local author and cartoonist Alison Mason stopped by the Clinton County News Monday morning to show off her newest children’s book featuring her favorite cartoon characters, Rudy and Trevor. Rudy’s Best Christmas Present Ever is Mason’s second in the series of children’s books, and this one is out and ready for purchase, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

November Deaths…Sammy Dale Harmon, 81, Pall Mall, TN; Gail Guffey Daniels, 69, Albany; Bercie Ruth Hill, 86, New Castle, IN; John Weldon Haddix, 85, Albany; Louis Elliott Armstrong, 76, Albany; Eugene “Gene” Jones, 89, Somerset, KY; Alaina Jones Booher, 56, Byrdstown, TN; Dewey L. Green, 73, Albany; Sarah Frances Engles, 91, Albany; Gloria Jean Johnson, 61, Albany.

December 2021

December News…A Clinton County native, who is currently a Russell County resident, has been charged in a murder investigation. During the investigation, Jordan Coffey, who is now listed as a Russell Springs resident, was located in Cookeville, Tennessee, and arrested there. The victim was identified as Glenn Coffey, 38, of Russell Springs, who was found deceased at Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell Springs, about two miles south of the Cumberland Parkway, on November 26.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, the Community Thanksgiving Meal only produced around 200 meals, but this year in Clinton County, the meal numbers were back up for the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, volunteers put together 1,460 boxes of meals. Melissa Tallent, along with her daughter Kiley Hoppe, have been in charge of the event for the past nine years.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County saw a slight increase in the past several days. Clinton had 37 new cases added to its total numbers. Unfortunately, the numbers included one case that resulted in the death of a patient suffering from the disease, bringing to 36 the total number of deaths in the county to date.

The Clinton County Cooperative Extension Office put a lot of time and effort into the two-hour event held on the square last Friday night. The event started at 4 p.m. with a story book walk and finished with the lighting of the Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in two arrests last week. Charged were Lora Lynn Burchett, 42, and Paul Eric Ritchie, 39, both of Albany.

Clinton County customers of South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation could soon see their electric bills increase, if the company’s recent request for a rate increase is approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC). According to SKRECC, the requested increase would result in an overall revenue adjustment of 7.7 percent, and would take place over a two year period.

As is the case across Kentucky and most of the nation, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County took a sharp rise over the past seven day reporting period. The number of current/active cases in Clinton County nearly doubled from 30 on November 30 to 58 on December 7.

About a dozen local citizens and officials were on hand last Tuesday afternoon for a brief and informal “Town Hall” style meeting with Kentucky State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) front and center. Wise noted that as a firm decision has not been made, he couldn’t rule out that he might become a candidate for the Republican party’s nomination for Governor in 2023.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in one arrest last week. Dennis Isaac Lee, 22, of Albany was arrested and charged.

Last week’s COVID-19 reports had both positive and negative aspects to it, with a drastic reduction in the total number of cases by the end of the most recent seven day reporting period. On the negative side, during the same period, there were four new deaths (one following a state audit of death certificates) reported by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, bring the total number of COVID related deaths in the county to 40.

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in two more arrests last week. Arrested and charged with drug related offenses were Luther Shawn Conner, 44, and Justin T. Lynch, 46, both of Albany.

The number of new COVID-19 cases affecting patients from Clinton County dropped significantly last week, compared to the previous week, as did the number of current active cases. According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department daily press releases, there were 19 new cases involving Clinton County patients during the most recent seven day reporting period.

The Clinton County High School boys’ varsity basketball team won the tournament they hosted last week, the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic, by defeating Louisville Valley last Wednesday to earn the championship title. Also during the tournament, Head Coach Todd Messer extended his game winning mark to over 300, picking up number 300 during the second round against Caverna, 64-37. The Dawgs traveled to Las Vegas with a 10-0 mark on December 26, where they competed in another holiday event, the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Emanuel Flutur, the man who stands accused of murder in the death of his three year old niece in December 2018, has yet another trial date scheduled. Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams set the new trial, which will be held in Cumberland County following a change of venue, for April 11-13. Meanwhile, a local man who stands accused of 152 counts of sex crimes, Christopher Thrasher, was arraigned in Clinton Circuit Court on the charges and entered a plea of not guilty and having a pretrial conference date scheduled.

Most current Clinton County residents likely never heard of, or perhaps remember accounts about an individual who lived here in the 20th century and was commonly known as “Poet Bill.” Although he worked at many occupations during his life, including as a soldier in WWI, he was perhaps best known as an author. Chambers was killed in a March 8, 1968 shoot out with an Albany Police Officer on the Albany Courthouse Square, in a conflict that garnered top of the page headlines in the Clinton County News, the same paper that had routinely published many of Chambers’ poetry works.

A new book, “Dad’s Dreams,” which features many of Chambers’ works – both poetry and short stories, as well as a brief introduction of his life that was a self-written version that Chambers was credited with penning in 1953, has been published and is now available at Amazon.

December Deaths…Lila Faye Gibson, 72, Albany; Donna Lee Kennedy Neal, 76, Monticello, Ky.; Stevie Gale Byers, 63, Albany; Helen Byers, 92, Albany; Elijah James Miller, infant, Albany; Rosie Malone Conner, 91, Albany; Wilma L. McDaniels, 80, Albany; James L. Smith, Sr., 61, Albany; Cheri Denise Sexton, 60, Albany; Mary Dalton Neathery, 77, Mt. Washington, Ky.; Roland Paul Stone, 59, Park City, Ky.; Barbara Stockton Cook, 86, Muncie, IN; Brenda Mae Denney, 85, Albany; Thomas Ward Zachary, 75, Morgantown, Ky.; Marshall Butler, 72, Portland, IN; Herman W. Hatfield, 91, Albany; Rebecca Butler Witham, 80, Albany; Richard James Fryman, 86, Albany; Ronnie S. Hatfield, 71, Albany; Ashley Brooks Shelton Hicks, 38, Albany; Eddie Guthrie Owens, 82, Somerset, Ky.; Billy Earl Cowan, 60, Albany; Dottie C. Askren, 81, Albany.



















