Proposed senate boundaries places Clinton in 15th





Clinton to remain represented by Josh Branscum, James Comer

Proposed maps to accomplish mandatory redistricting of Kentucky’s state and national legislative districts would see Clinton County keeping James Comer as it’s U.S. Representative in Congress, as well as State Representative Josh Branscum.

However, the proposed new districts, which have been passed by the Kentucky Senate and sent to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as Senate Bill 2 (SB2), would move Clinton County into Kentucky Senate District 15, which is currently represented by Rick Girdler (R-Somerset) of Pulaski County.

According to his Kentucky General Assembly official profile, Girdler is a self-employed insurance agent in Pulaski County with the Shelter Insurance Company.

The new district boundaries have been drawn as mandated by a law that requires districts be addressed and adjusted every 10 years following the U.S. Census in order to insure that districts remain as close to equal population wise as possible.

Clinton County is currently represented Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), as a part of the 16th Kentucky Senate District.

While the change awaits the Governor’s signature or a veto, officials more or less agree that the new boundaries will in fact become law as the Republican majority in both Kentucky legislative chambers are more than enough to override any veto the Governor might make in regards to the new maps.

There is also the possibility that the new maps, (the Kentucky Senate map, as well as the Kentucky Representative and Kentucky’s U.S. Congressional maps) could all fall under legal challenges that would have to be dealt with in the court system.

The SB2 maps boundaries move Clinton County, Russell County, Wayne County, McCreary County and Cumberland County out of Wise’s 16th District.

The new 15th District that would be represented in the Kentucky Senate by Girdler, would include Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, Wayne and Pulaski counties.

Currently, Girdler’s 15th District includes Pulaski County, as well as two additional counties to the north, Boyle County and Lincoln County.

Wise’s new 16th Senate District would include his home county of Taylor, along with, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Allen counties and a portion of Warren County.

Girdler was re-elected to his current term in the Kentucky Senate, his second term, in the 2020 November General Election and his current term ends January 1, 2025.

As noted earlier, Clinton County’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives would not change under new proposed maps for that legislative body, nor for the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Kentucky House of Representatives member Josh Branscum (R-Russell Springs) saw his 83rd District virtually unchanged and continues to contain Clinton County, Russell County and a portion of Pulaski County within it’s boundary under the new proposals which were also approved by both chambers of the legislature and sent to the Governor over the weekend for his consideration.

On the national front, the Kentucky legislature is also responsible for district boundary lines involving the U.S. House of Representatives.

A part of Kentucky’s U.S. House District 1, Clinton County would continue to be represented by Comer (R-Tompkinsville), although there were significant changes made to that district as well.

Stretching from the far western boundary of Kentucky, east to Clinton County, Comer’s district now includes a “finger” shaped group of counties that stretch north from Clinton County to Franklin (Frankfort) County.