Clinton man found dead after snow storm

David Alan Martinez, 55, of Albany, was found dead Friday morning, shortly before 10 a.m., in the eastern part of Clinton County near the Wayne County line.

According to Sheriff Jeff Vincent, Martinez had apparently driven his car into the ditch sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday night and decided to walk across a field.

Temperatures Thursday night were in the single digits and a major snow storm had moved into the area earlier in the day.

Vincent said he didn’t want to speculate and he won’t know anything for sure until the autopsy results return, but it looked as though Martinez had succumbed to the freezing temperatures.

Martinez was found in a field between Hubbard Road and Davis Road.

Vincent said a local farmer made the call to the police department on Friday morning.