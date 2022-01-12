A winter storm that moved across this region of the country brought life in Clinton County to a practical standstill Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

Businesses closed early and roads were all but inpassable for several hours as crews worked throughout the night Thursday and Friday morning to stay ahead of the fast and heavy falling snow. Up to eight inches of snow was reported in some parts of Clinton County. The inset photo shows a depth of seven inches that was measured at the home of NEWS publisher Al Gibson in the Snow Community of central Clinton County. By mid-day Friday, road conditions were improving and Sunday’s rain completely cleared the snow. Above, a Kentucky DOT truck worked Friday to clear Ky. 1590 in west Albany.