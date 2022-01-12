Congressman Comer announces Military Academy Nominee Gracie Melton from Clinton County

Congressman James Comer has announced the nomination of Gracie Melton, of Albany, to the United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy, and United States Naval Academy.

A native of Clinton County, Melton attends Clinton County High School and is a member of the Clinton County High School JROTC Bulldog Battalian

She is the daughter of Calvin and Angela Melton of Albany.

Melton’s JROTC sponsor/advisor Maj. (Ret) Melissa Ramsey had high praise remarks for the local cadet when contacted by the Clinton County News this week.

“Gracie Melton has been an outstanding cadet for the past 4 years. She is currently the Battalion Commander. She has been on the Drill, Color Guard and Raider Team for the past 4 years. Gracie is very bright and determined, she will do awesome at whichever school that she selects,” Ramsey told the NEWS in an email response Tuesday morning.

Comer also remarked that Melton’s qualifications were outstanding when announcing her nominations.

“Gracie’s academic achievements, leadership in JROTC, and community involvement make her uniquely well-equipped to succeed at one of our nation’s fine military academies,” Comer said. “I know she will be an outstanding cadet, and I wish her all the best in the years to come as she sets out to serve her country.”

For more information on military academy nominations, please visit Congressman Comer’s website: comer.house.gov/military-academy-nominations.