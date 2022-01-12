Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs continue All ‘A’ run

As I noted last week in this space, we’ve reached the All “A” Classic portion of this basketball schedule and in Monday night’s opening round, our Bulldogs picked up the necessary win to advance to the next round.

Playing much better than their previous performance down in the Pickett County Bobcat Den, the Dawgs traveled to the far western portion of our 4th Region and handed host Russellville a resounding 72-53 defeat to advance to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Next up, the Dawgs will travel again to Russellville to take on 16th District opponent Metcalfe County. The Hornets reached the semi-final round by knocking off Glasgow 75-68 Monday night.

In the bottom bracket of this 4th Region All “A” Classic play, Todd County Central and Monroe County will battle on Thursday night.

The two winners head to Friday’s championship game, which tips at 8:00 p.m.

Of course the ultimate prize in this event is the 4th Region Championship title and the right it brings to advance to the All “A” Classic State Tournament in Richmond that will be played during the last week of January.

I’ve been a supporter of this All “A” Classic program since it went statewide way back in 1990.

It’s a great way for players from Kentucky’s small schools to have an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of an audience that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.

Now, some three decades later, the All “A” Classic program has expanded not only into academics, but now includes a host of other sports and activities as well, providing scholarships and showcase opportunities for students that have developed into scholarship offerings that certainly wouldn’t have been possible without this concept.

Congrats to our Dawgs for reaching the semi-level bracket of this week’s tournament, and to the All “A” Classic program board and volunteers for keeping this event alive and well.

Metcalfe makeup date set

Last week’s snowstorm of course forced the postponement of the scheduled double header set of games with Metcalfe.

Athletic Director Mike Beard tells me that a reschedule date of Monday, February 7, has been set for the make-up of both games. The girls’ contest will tip at 6:00 p.m.