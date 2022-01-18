Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs’ All “A” hopes fall just short

Two trips to nearly the far western portion of this wide 4th Region saw our Bulldogs pull up just short of reaching the championship game of the All “A” Regional Tournament.

After a terrible shooting start against Metcalfe County in Thursday night’s semi-final game, the Bulldogs put their game together and came storming back to not only overtake the Hornets, but to build up what appeared to be a comfortable lead.

Then it all fell apart again, and as time ran out, the Dawgs were just short of advancing to the championship game and another shot of heading back to Richmond for next week’s All “:A” Classic State Tournament.

Bottom line looked to be “Metcalfe was hot . . . and the Dawgs were not.”

On to the rest of regular season play with that behind us will be the best way to advance forward.

Winter of ‘22 continues to wreak havoc with roundball

Athletic Director Mike Beard seems to no sooner send me a message about a make-up schedule, than I get a follow up message about yet another change.

Still, here are some changes we know about as of right now (yep, it will change, I’m certain).

Take COVID, these snowstorms and involvement in the All “A” Classic, and the result is a scheduling nightmare for everyone.

Games with Campbellsville this week were cancelled and likely won’t be made up at all for various reasons, the biggest being number of games on the Eagles’ schedules, with both of their teams making the All A” Classic state tournament.

The Cumberland County girls’ varsity makeup game, which was postponed earlier due to COVID protocols, was set to have been made up Tuesday night of this week.

The Russell County girls’ varsity makeup game (away), also postponed due to COVID, did have one make-up date set, but was postponed again just a day later and will be rescheduled again at a later date (stay tuned).

A double-header set of varsity games with Metcalfe County, postponed due to weather, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 7, at Clinton County with a girls’ slated tip time of 6:00 p.m.