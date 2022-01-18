All ‘A’ run ends for Dawgs





The Clinton County Bulldogs fell Thursday night to district rival Metcalfe County in the semi-finals of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament, 53-50.

The game was chocked full of ups and downs for Clinton County as Metcalfe County opened the game with a 9-0 run.

It wasn’t until the 4:36 mark when Clinton County scored on a three pointer by Bryson Cross.

At the 4:01 mark, Nick Delk was made a turn-around basket to give the Dawgs five points for the quarter. That would be it for scoring for Clinton County in the first period as Metcalfe led at the end of one 15-5.

Clinton County’s Blake Melton and Eli Dearborn combined for two baskets to cut the lead to six points, 15-9, but a three pointer by Metcalfe County put the Hornets up by nine, 18-9, with 5:14 on the clock.

Delk scored a basket at the 4:49 mark, but a three pointer and a field goal by Metcalfe County put the Hornets up 23-11 at the 3:43 mark.

At this point, Clinton County decided it was time to play. The Bulldogs scored most of its points in transition and were running the ball up and down the floor.

The Dawgs finished the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a one point lead at the half, 24-23.

The Bulldogs continued its run in the second half and managed to put up a 12-3 run to lead by 10 points at the 3:42 mark, 36-26.

Metcalfe then started to fight back and the Hornets cut the lead to four points by the end of the quarter, 44-40.

During the final quarter, Clinton County’s lead was cut to one on a three pointer by Metcalfe in the opening seconds, 44-43.

Cross extended the lead to three on a field goal, but two foul shots and a field goal by Metcalfe County tied the score at 46 with 4:40 on the clock.

During the next 3:40, Clinton County managed to only score four points with Metcalfe County scoring six to take a two point lead with one minute remaining in the game, 52-50.

Metcalfe County went to the line for two shots with seven seconds remaining, hitting only one for a three point lead.

The Dawgs final shot to tie the game was off the mark sending Clinton County to the locker room with a three point loss, 53-50.

Clinton County hit only three of 16 from the foul line for the game.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Cross 21

Melton 13

Delk 8

Stockton 4

Dearborn 4

Clinton County will be back in action Friday night against Glasgow at The Castle. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Nick Delk went up for a shot in the first half of the 4th Region All “A” Classic semi-finals game against Metcalfe County on Thursday. Clinton County lost the game after being up by 10 points early in the third quarter. Delk finished the game with eight points.

Above, Cohen Davis took a mid-range jumper during the first half of last week’s game against Metcalfe County.

Below, Bryson Cross pulled up for a jumper in the first half against Metcalfe County. Cross finished with 21 points.

Blake Melton put up a three pointer in the first half against Metcalfe County in the 4th Region All “A” Classic semi-finals game held at Russellville last week. Clinton County lost the game by a final score of, 53-50. Melton finished the game with 13 points.