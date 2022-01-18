Candidates continue to file

Candidates hopeful of winning primary elections as well as positions with the Albany City Government, continued to file for election with the Clinton County Clerk’s office during the past week.

Recently, the May primary deadline for filing was scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, January 17. However, prior to that date, an order issued by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear extended that deadline for all candidates who will be on the May ballot to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 25.

As of Tuesday morning of this week, there were a total 51 candidates who had filed for local races, most of which will appear on the May primary ballot.

Since the last report in the Clinton County News, Kristal Mims Curry filed as a Republican for the primary race for Clinton County Judge/Executive.

Also filing for a county-wide election was Bobby McIver, a Republican, who is seeking that party’s nomination in the race for Clinton County Jailer.

In district primary races, Chris Conner filed candidate papers for the Republican nomination for Constable in District 3 and James Adkins, also a Republican, filed papers to run the for the nomination for Constable in District 1.

Two additional candidates have filed for city races, which will not appear on the May primary ballot, but will instead be included on the November General Election ballot as non-partisan candidates.

Sarah Wilson-Browning has filed her papers to seek re-election to the Albany City Council.

Lyle Pierce has filed his papers to seek re-election as Mayor of Albany.