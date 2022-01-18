IDA elects officers for 2022

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) held its first regular meeting of 2022 last Thursday morning, January 13 with four of six active members present, along with IDA Executive Director April Speck.

The meeting, which was held at the Welcome Center, included a short closed session and lasted approximately 25 minutes.

Board chairman Randy Jones discussed voting on board member positions for the coming year.

On a motion by Barney Latham, seconded by Kim Stockton, the board voted unanimously to appoint Jones as Chairman. Then on a motion by Stockton, seconded by Randy Speck, the board elected Latham as Co-Chairman, and on a motion by Latham, seconded by Stockton, voted 4-0 to reappoint Shane Smith as Treasurer.

Jones then asked for a motion to allow the executive director to submit a USDA grant application. Said motion was made by Stockton, seconded by Jones, with all voting in favor.

The USDA grant application is due February 28.

Jones also asked the board to review and approve delinquent letters and to amend the policies and procedures to add (the) letter. Latham made the motion to add the delinquent letters to polices and procedures, seconded by Stockton and the motion passed unanimously.

The board chairman also discussed some maintenance for the Welcome Center, specifically exterior lighting, and conference room lighting.

On a motion by Latham, seconded by Randy Speck, the board voted to allow up to $2,000 for maintenance of the Welcome Center.

The final item of business was a brief, approximate 10 minute closed session on loan review with no action being taken upon returning to open session.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County IDA is scheduled for the second Thursday in March at 11 a.m. at the Welcome Center and is open to the general public.