Clinton woman charged with possession of meth, fentanyl, in Pickett County





An Albany, Kentucky, woman has been arrested in Byrdstown, Tennessee, and charged with several drug related offenses.

According to Amanda Hill Bond of the Pickett County Press, the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office received a call on January 5, 2022, stating a female was passed out in a vehicle at the Family Dollar.

Sheriff Dana E. Dowdy and Detective Chris Beaty arrived on the scene and discovered Angela Rosemary Frazho, 44, of Albany, Kentucky, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. She was asked to exit the vehicle to speak with Detective Beaty and while doing so, gave her consent to search the vehicle.

The investigation resulted in the finding of a clear bag containing a clear crystal-like substance with a pink hue, a bag with a clear crystal-like substance, a bag containing a white powdery substance, several assorted pills, several syringes including one loaded, a pipe and several small yellow baggies. The two crystal-like substances field tested positive for methamphetamine and another bag tested positive for fentanyl.

Frazho was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II (fentanyl), simple possession of schedule IV (diazepam), simple possession of schedule III (buprenorphine), simple possession of schedule IV (alprazolam), simple possession of schedule III (Tylenol #4 with codeine), simple possession of schedule V (gabapentin), unlawful drug paraphernalia.

There were two other types of unidentifiable pills that have been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis.

The investigation is continuing by the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and additional charges are possible.

On January 12, 2022, Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey arrested David L. Wray, 46, of Albany.

Wray was charged with promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Wray was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.