Lady Dawgs move to 6-12





The Clinton County Lady Dawgs spent most of last week making up games cancelled by COVID-19 back in December.

The Lady Dawgs picked up one win at home against Cumberland and fell to Russell County, Rockcastle County and Edmonson County to move to 6-12 on the year.

Clinton County 46

Edmonson County 49

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Edmonson County Mondayh night to take on the Lady Wildcats.

In a game that saw a battle from tip off to final buzzer, Clinton County couldn’t hang on to grab the win as the Lady Dawgs fell, 49-46.

Clinton County started off climbing out of a hole as Edmonson County jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead.

The Lady Dawgs only recorded one field goal during the first eight minutes of play and that was from Landree Moons’ three pointer.

The second quarter went much different for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County stepped up its defensive game and held the Lady Wildcats to only four points.

Clinton County managed to put up 16 points during the period with two points from Lauren Little from the foul line, seven points from Moons, three from Makenzie Cope and four from Aysha Sutton. Clinton County’s 16 points in the second quarter helped the Lady Dawgs to tie the game at the half, 25-25.

Both teams came out after halftime and matched each other point for point with both teams scoring 11 points in the third quarter to be tied at 36 with eight minutes remaining in the game.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County saw scoring from Moons, Sutton and Cope for a 10 point quarter.

Down by six with 21 seconds remaining, Cope hit a three pointer to cut the lead to three pointer, 47-44. On Clinton County’s next possession, Moons is fouled on a drive and sent to the line for two where she hits both and cuts the lead to one point, 47-46.

With nine seconds remaining, Clinton County fouls Edmonson County where the Lady Wildcats hit both to put them up by three, 49-46.

With seconds winding down, Moons misses a three point attempt, but Sutton is fouled with .08 seconds remaining. Sutton misses the first with an air ball sending the ball out of bounds for Edmonson County. After Edmonson County inbounded the ball the time expired sending Clinton County back home with the three point loss, 49-46.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 19

Sutton 13

Cope 6

Little 5

Turner 3

Clinton County 49

Rockcastle Co. 63

The Lady Dawgs started off Saturday afternoon’s game on the right foot with baskets by Sara Turner and a free throw by Landree Moons for a quick 3-0 lead.

Rockcastle County then hit back-to-back baskets to take a one point lead with 5:15 on the clock.

Makenzie Cope tied the score at four on one of two from the line, but back-to-back three pointers quickly put Rockcastle County on top 9-4.

Tatum Harlan hit a field goal at the 2:15 mark to cut the lead to three, but a basket by Rockcastle County put the Lady Rockets up 11-6 with under two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Clinton County then had a three pointer from Turner and a free throw by Aysha Sutton to cut the lead to one, 11-10.

Rockcastle County would add a field goal and a free throw to finish the quarter with a four point lead, 14-10.

Ashton Daniels knocked down a three pointer at the start of the second quarter to cut the lead to one point, but Rockcastle County hit a field goal and got a three point play to move up 19-13 with 6:45 on the clock.

Moons went to the line and hit two of two to cut the lead to four points, but a field goal by Rockcastle County put the Lady Rockets up 21-15.

Sutton went to the line for one of two at the 3:29 mark, followed by another basket by Rockcastle County, 23-16.

The Lady Dawgs ended up going on a 9-4 run to close out the half and cut the lead to two points going into the locker room, 27-25.

The third quarter didn’t fare well for the Lady Dawgs as shots continued not to fall for Clinton County.

Rockcastle County put together a 15-5 run for the entire quarter to separate themselves from the Lady Dawgs by the end of the period, 42-30.

Clinton County was outscored in the final period by two points, but managed to put up more points in the fourth quarter than any of the previous three quarters.

The Lady Dawgs posted 19 points to Rockcastle’s 21, partly due to Daniels’ four three pointers, but the damage in the third quarter had already been done as Clinton County dropped it’s 11th game of the season, 63-49.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 16

Daniels 15

Turner 8

Moons 5

Harlan 4

Cope 1

Clinton County 51

Russell County 62

Clinton County’s matchup last Thursday saw the Lady Dawgs take a trip to Russell County in a makeup game from December 17.

The first quarter was a game of runs for both teams as Russell County started out with a 13-1 run early.

The Lady Dawgs then put together a 10-0 run to finish the quarter trailing by only two points, 13-11.

Clinton County continued its run in the second quarter, cutting the lead to one on a free throw by Moons, but a three pointer by Russell County put the Lady Lakers up 16-12.

The Lady Dawgs fought back and ended up taking a two point lead, 18-16, on baskets by Sutton, Cope and two foul shots by Moons.

Russell County then put on a clinic going on a 10-0 run to lead, 26-18.

Harlan scored a run out basket on a steal by Sutton to cut the lead to six points, but a three pointer by Russell County, followed by two free throws, put Russell County up by 11, 31-20.

Daniels finished out the quarter with a three pointer, but a last second shot by Russell County saw the Lady Lakers head into the locker room at the half with a 10 point lead, 33-23.

The third quarter went much the same for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County only scored eight points during the period compared to Russell County’s 10.

At the end of the third quarter Russell County led, 43-31.

Clinton County started the fourth quarter with a small run to get to within seven points, 43-36, but a basket and a free throw put the Lady Lakers up by 10 points at the 5:22 mark, 46-36.

Clinton County did manage to cut the lead to six points midway through the quarter, but Russell County was much too strong down the stretch reaching a 12 point lead and finishing with an 11 point victory over the Lady Dawgs, 62-51.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 15

Moons 12

Daniels 9

Cope 7

Harlan 4

Little 3

Turner 1

Clinton County 57

Cumberland Co. 48

Clinton County made up a COVID-19 game last Tuesday at home against the Lady Panthers of Cumberland County.

What started out bad for the Lady Dawgs, falling behind 11-2, Clinton County then dug deep and managed to outscore the Lady Panthers 9-0 to tie the game at 11 by the end of the quarter.

Clinton County took the lead on two foul shots in the first minute of the second quarter, but a three point play by Cumberland County saw the Lady Panthers take a one point lead, 14-13.

Cumberland County hit a three pointer and two from the line to take a 19-13 lead at the 3:59 mark.

Following that six point lead, Clinton County then put up a one, two punch, including back-to-back three pointers by Daniels, to finish the quarter with a 13-1 run for a six point halftime lead, 26-20.

The first four minutes of the second half saw both teams going back and forth with Cumberland County tying the game at 30 at the 4:18 mark.

The Lady Dawgs then put together a 6-0 run to lead 36-30.

Clinton County worked over the next few minutes and built up a 10 point lead, 45-35 with 12 seconds remaining.

Cumberland County finished up the quarter with a free throw as the Lady Dawgs led by nine, 45-36.

The Lady Panthers came out in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to five points, but a three pointer by Turner put the Lady Dawgs back up by eight, 48-40.

Cumberland County hit two from the line, but a three pointer by Daniels gave Clinton County a nine point lead, 51-42, with six minutes remaining.

The Lady Panthers would get back to within five points, but that was as close as they would come as Clinton County held on to win by nine, 57-48.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Sutton 16

Daniels 15

Moons 10

Turner 6

Harlan 5

Cope 3

Boils 2

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night as the Lady Dawgs traveled to McCreary Central. That game was too late for press deadline and will be in next week’s edition. Clinton County will also be at home on Friday, to host Russell County. Friday night’s game will tip off at 6 p.m.



