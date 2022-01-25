Local candidates total 53 as deadline looms

After Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an order extending the May primary election candidate filing deadline by over two weeks, several individuals, especially here in Clinton County, had taken advantage of the extra opportunity and thrown their hats into the ring.

During the past week alone, an additional six candidates filed for local office, including five who will be on the May ballot (one was a non-partisan race which will not appear on the ballot until the November general election).

Also during the week, there was one candidate who withdrew his name from consideration, that being Jose Lagos, a current deputy sheriff, who decided not to seek the Republican nomination for Clinton County Sheriff.

Several candidates filed papers on Monday with the County Clerk’s office, one day prior to the 4 p.m. deadline this past Tuesday, January 25 (final list too late for press deadline.)

The additional candidates, since last week’s report include Joe Stockton, a current Albany City Council member, who filed for Clinton County Judge/Executive and David Scroggins filed for Constable of the 4th District.

Also, Kevin Marcum, an incumbent, filed for reelection to a seat on the Clinton County Board of Education is District 1, comprised of the Piney Woods, Nora and Snow Precincts. The board seat is a non-partisan position.

Two additional magisterial candidates, which make up seats on the Clinton County Fiscal Court, filed last week, including Willard Gibson in District 2 and Josh Bowlin in District 6. Ronnie Appleby also filed as a candidate for constable in District 5.

County Clerk Nathan Collins also announced to all candidates and the public that the new time for drawing for ballot position for the May primary will be this coming Thursday, January 27 at 2 p.m. in the County Clerk’s Office.

With just a single day left to file, the additional candidates brought to 53 the total of persons who have filed for local offices–48 which will appear on the May primary ballot.

Of the 53 total candidates, only four are female and 49 are male, and ironically, no person had filed as a Democrat in any local race in Clinton County through Monday of this week.

Still the most crowded county-wide field is in the race for Clinton County Jailer where there are six candidates. And, with the filing of two additional candidates after the original deadline, five persons are now seeking the highest county office of Clinton County Judge/Executive.

After the departure of Lagos from the sheriff’s race, there are now only three candidates for that seat.

Only two persons, including the incumbent are candidates for Clinton County Clerk. There is only one candidate each in the races for County Attorney, PVA and Coroner.

At least three county offices through Monday–two of which incumbents have filed–had no opposition going into the final day of filing.

Some 20 candidates, including all incumbents, are seeking one of six magisterial seats, with four candidates each in Districts 2, 5 and 6; three each in Districts 1 and 4; and two in District 3.

All current incumbent magistrates are also in the running in the primary.

The number of candidates seeking a total of six constable district positions now stands at nine total, with four districts–1, 2, 3 and 6, having only one candidate. There are two candidates in District 4 and three in District 5.

The filing deadline extension for the May primary included all races in Kentucky, including local, state, federal and judicial seats.

The Clinton County News will publish a full, final listing of local primary and non-partisan candidates (to date) in next week’s issue, including the positions their names (in the primary race only in May) will appear on the ballot following Thursday’s ballot position drawing.

Updates will also be given periodically on persons who file in non-partisan races, with that deadline being in early June. Those local seats include city races, school board races, and three seats that make up the Soil Conservation District Board.