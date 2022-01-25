Fiscal court meets, approves IDA Land Acquisition Project resolution

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its first meeting of 2022 last Thursday, January 20. The meeting was brief, but busy.

The COVID virus had of an effect on the meeting with only four of six magistrates being present. Two magistrates, although not having the virus, were absent due to having been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the illness.

The court action included the approval of a resolution that supports the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Land Acquisition Project. Details of the resolution are included at the end of this report.

The court first acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report and voted to approve the monthly report and on a motion by Magistrate Ray Marcum, unanimously approved payment of claims and bills.

The court also approved three separate cash transfers, all from the Occupational checking account, totaling $42,000, with those being made on separate motions.

Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn made the motion to transfer $25,000 to the jail checking account; Magistrate Marcum a motion to transfer $15,000 to the ambulance checking account; and Magistrate Mickey Riddle made the motion to transfer $2,000 to the DES checking account. All passed by unanimous vote.

DES Director Lucas Abner then discussed with the court problems the ambulance service was having making payments on the radio antenna located at the EMS property.

The invoices had formerly come from the company KTI prior to Verizon taking control of the antenna services. “We are unable to pay because we don’t know who to pay,” Abner said.

Administrative Assistant Kelly Abston voiced Abner’s frustration, saying they hadn’t gotten an invoice from anyone since last June before Verizon took over. They expect when an invoice is received from the proper place to pay, the bill will be high due to the arrears.

The court members also said there was some wording in the contract, including exactly what they owe for and that the county should look into the matter to keep from overpaying as County Attorney Michael Rains is currently reviewing the original contract.

Abner had been in contact with a representative that may have some answers and the court agreed to have someone come to their February meeting to discussion the billing situation.

Abner also told the court he would like to have a couple of extra antenna’s since all emergency services personnel are now using the one antenna located at the EMS property.

The court also approved some board appointments.

On a motion by Magistrate Lowhorn, they unanimously reappointed Shane Smith as Treasurer of the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority and on a motion by Magistrate Riddle, appointed Wanda McKinley as an at-large member on the Tourism Commission.

Both appointments run from January of this year to January of 2025.

The court then proceeded taking action on looking into the purchase of additional and much needed equipment for the county road department.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Russell, voted 4-0 to advertise for bids on a dump truck, snow plow and salter.

That action was followed by a motion by Magistrate Lowhorn to look into prices and possibly purchasing two, one ton, four-wheel drive trucks, a snow plow, and two salters, when funds become available. That motion also passed by unanimous vote.

Magistrate Marcum also suggested giving someone local the opportunity to find the aforementioned equipment if possible.

Magistrates then heard various department head reports.

Jailer Tracy Thurman informed the court that the state legislature, at least for now, has stopped the local jail–which is one of a few, and possibly only–Life Safety Jail remaining open in Kentucky, from collecting inmate booking fees.

These fees, which have been collected, have helped pay inmate costs while incarcerated.

The jailer said it would be at least four months, when the legislature reconvenes, before that issue is resolved.

911 Mapping and Addressing Coordinator Renea Wells then gave the court a brief update. She has been working on mapping and naming all county roads that will coincide with the state mapping of the county.

Correct road names and specific addresses are important to a lot of entities, primarily emergency personnel such as fire, ambulance and police agencies during an emergency.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, in the absence of road foreman Danny Abston, then gave a brief report on the work the road department has been doing, especially through the past couple of winter storms.

Judge Craig informed the magistrates and those present that the county was to receive another load of road salt late last week and it would leave the county with 150 tons of salt in reserve.

The judge also commended the road department for their hard work during the recent winter storms that passed through the county.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent also thanked everyone in emergency services and the road department, including the EMS and others.

He also said he knew that EMS Director Abner had, during one week, put in at least 90 hours, including about 36 hours in a row.

During the EMS report, Abner said that when he left his home on the Earl Shelton Road (in Piney Woods), which is a county road, it was clear, but had to put his vehicle in four-wheel drive when he got on the state road.

The EMS Director also thanked not only the road department crew, but everyone else who worked keeping the roads cleared and county safe during the storms.

As far as year-end totals for the EMS went the past year, Abner said the ambulance service made 2,101 runs, which was higher than about any other year. Also, billing collection rates for the year as a whole were 55%, also higher than the previous year.

Following the department head reports, the approximate half hour meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, February 17 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The meeting is open to the general public.

Court approves resolution

support IDA Land

Acquisition Project

Clinton County Fiscal Court, on a split 3-1 vote, approved a resolution in support of applying for TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) funding to aide in an IDA (Industrial Development Authority) Land Acquisition Project.

During last Thursday’s regular meeting of fiscal court, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig read aloud Resolution No. 01-20-2022-I and asked the court to approve the resolution aimed at local economic development efforts.

The resolution is entitled FY22 RDAAP Authorizing & Designation of SPGE resolution.

The resolution states as follows:

“Adoption of a Resolution of the Clinton County Fiscal Court designating the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority Special Purpose Government Entity (SPGE) to receive Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) funds under the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP); and authorizing the filing of a Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP) proposal/grant application for up to $165,000 in RDAAP funds with the Department for Local Government (DLG); and authorizing the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority as the Designated Special Purpose Government Entity to act as the authorized correspondent for this project.

“Whereas, Clinton County desires to promote and carry out economic development efforts and job creation activities on behalf of the residents of Clinton County by supporting the IDA Land Acquisition Project; and,

“Whereas, it is recognized that RDAAP funds available to the County, pursuant to KRS Chapter 96, impose certain obligations and responsibilities upon the County and will require:

(1) Approval of a satisfactory application to be transmitted to the DLG for approval;

(2) The designation of a Special Purpose Government Entity (SPGE) established under KRS 154.50-301 to KRS 154.50-346; and,

(3) Concurrence from the respective State Representative(s) and State Senator(s);

“Now, therefore, be it resolved by Clinton County Fiscal Court…that the following Special Purpose Government Entity be designated to receive Regional Development Agency Assistance Program funds: that being the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). The contact person for the project will be IDA Executive Director April Speck.

“That a RDAAP Project Proposal/Application on behalf of the County for RDAAP monies of up to $165,000 for IDA Land Acquisition shall be submitted to DLG; the County shall provide such additional informational and furnish such documents as may be required, and the designated SPGE shall act as the authorized correspondent for this Project.”

A motion to approve the resolution as presented and read aloud was made by Magistrate Mickey Riddle with Magistrates Jerry Lowhorn and Ray Marcum voting yes and Magistrate Johnny Russell voting no. Magistrates Gary Ferguson and Terry Buster were unable to attend the meeting.

No specifics on the project was given as land acquisition matters are generally not made public while any type of negotiations are ongoing until some type of actual sale or purchase is completed.

However, more information on the project, if funded through the TVA, will be published at a later time.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for February 17 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and the next regular meeting of the Clinton County IDA is scheduled for March 10 at 11 a.m. at the Welcome Center. Both are open to the public.