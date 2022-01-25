Elderly man found dead in burning home

The Albany Fire Department was dispatched at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning to a house fire that was fully involved at the time of arrival. AFD Chief Robert Roeper told the Clinton County News that firefighters found Norman Cross deceased inside the home. Roeper said Cross was in his late 70s to early 80s. As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“It’s still under investigation,” Roeper said. “We have notified the State Police and the State Fire Marshall. We got the fire knocked down a lot but there still could be some hot spots.”

The home is located on Old Stearns Road, off Ky. Hwy. 553.