, 78, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of John Sam and Vana Bell Gilbert Carter. She was of the Methodist faith, a babysitter, and a self employed seamstress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Smith; grandson, Storm Garrett; brothers, John Sam Carter, Jr., Howard Weldon Carter.

She is survived by her children, Sammy G. Smith and Pamela Kirk, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Landan Kirk, Aspen (Mahalie) Kirk, Dasya Smith, Trenton Carter (Megan) Smith, Brakenna Kirk, Sammy D. Smith, Ivy Kirk; step-grandson, Sam Kirk; 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating.

Burial followed in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.

Donna Carter Smith