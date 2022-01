, 70, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Edwin and Lennie Riddle, and the husband of the late Patricia Riddle.

He is survived by an aunt, Eudean Colson, several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.

Funeral services were private. Burial was in Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

James E. Riddle