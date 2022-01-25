Allen Wilson, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence.

A former minister, he was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mabel Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Wilson; one sister, Pamela Hall, of Lake Wales, Florida.

Services were held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Ridge, Bro. Johnny Davis, Bro. Clifton Cowan and Bro. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Michael Allen Wilson Memorial Fund, and may be given to the family.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Bro. Michael

Allen Wilson