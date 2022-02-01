Lady Dawgs best McCreary Central

Despite having a full schedule of games for last week, the Clinton County Lady Dawgs only hit the hardwood one time and that was a road game at McCreary Central on Tuesday night.

Other games included a double header against Russell County that was postponed due to COVID-19 within Russell County’s players, and looking forward, a game against Cumberland County on Tuesday night of this week (too late for press deadline.)

Clinton County 40

McCreary Central 27

The Lady Dawgs brought it all together Tuesday night of last week and picked up a win against McCreary Central.

During the first quarter it was neck and neck and both teams managed to put up eight points for a tie after the first quarter.

Clinton County only scored seven points in the second quarter on a three pointer by Sara Turner and two free throws and a field goal by Landree Moons, but held McCreary Central to only three points for the eight minutes of play.

At the half, Clinton County led by four points, 15-11.

Clinton County came out of the locker room after half time and managed to remain in control of the game as the Lady Dawgs saw scoring from three players including two points by Aysha Sutton, six points from Moons and a pair of free throws from Tatum Harlan for a team total of 10 points.

The Lady Dawgs managed to hold the Lady Raiders to only seven points for a 25-18 lead.

During the fourth quarter, Clinton County sealed the deal from the foul line as Sutton hit eight of nine along with two field goals for 12 of her total 16 points.

Moons hit three of four from the line to give Clinton County a total of 15 points during the final quarter.

The Lady Dawgs’ defense held McCreary Central to only nine points during the final quarter to grab the 40-27 victory.

The Lady Dawgs are now 8-12 on the year.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 19

Sutton 16

Turner 3

Harlan 2

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) against Cumberland County. The Lady Dawgs will also host Russell County Friday night at 7 p.m. and will host Clay County, Tennessee on Saturday during the Robbie Davis Classic with a 5:30 tip off.