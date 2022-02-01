Basketball Booster Club Radio Auction set to return February 18 … More details to come

One of the longest running promotions in Clinton County which was halted in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, is set to return in full force for 2022.

The annual Clinton County High School Basketball Booster Club Radio Auction is being planned by club members and organizers and is scheduled to be played out on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Broadcast over the airwaves of WANY-FM radio, the fundraising program has been a part of CCHS basketball history some four decades.

Donations are accepted from local and area businesses, professionals and individuals, and are sold “auction style” during the program, with bids being taken via telephone calls, as well as among those attending the auction live.

The headquarters for the auction will again be the Clinton County High School cafeteria.

Anyone interested in donating to the event should contact Lezlee Young or any other Basketball Booster Club member.

Additional details concerning items that will be auctioned that night, as well as procedures for bidding, will be included in an article in the Clinton County News the week of the auction.