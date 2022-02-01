Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Need to know when to watch the next game?

So do I

As I noted last week, not only did things get busy around the hardwood the past few weeks, things also are getting confusing.

Combine this winter’s full of surprises weather and the ongoing COVID-19 bug that continues to bounce around our communities and schools, and it’s hard to know when the next games will be.

This weekend was a prime example of the confusion coaches, players, staff, officials and fans are having to endure with changes being made, in some instances more than once on a daily basis.

After a series of text messages and phone calls from CCHS Athletic Director Mike Beard last week, informing myself and other support staff of on again, off again, complete change of opponents and rescheduling of particular games from one date to another then to another (no exaggeration here at all), I finally just told him to just tell me when I need to be in the gym next.

I certainly don’t envy what Beard is having to go through this year with the constant changes, but I will have to give him a thumbs up for the effort he’s putting into keeping up with all of the changes, and the effort he’s putting in getting word out to everyone who has to be at the gym in order to put a basketball game on.

So. while we’re on the subject, here’s a couple of changes that have been announced the past few days.

Friday’s game (February 4), will be a makeup girls game against Russell County, in the Lindle Castle Gymnasium. The JV game will tip at 6:00 p.m.

The original opponent for Friday, Garrard County, will not be played at all this season.

An additional game has been added for Tuesday, February 15 when the Lady Dawgs will play host to Wayne County, with a JV game tipping at 6:00 p.m.

There will likely be more schedule changes to come.

Robbie Davis Memorial will bring good competition

Clinton County will play host this weekend to three area basketball programs with the four-team, girls’ and boys’ lineup in the Robbie Davis Memorial Classic.

A somewhat abbreviated version from some year’s past simply because of the times we are living in, Saturday’s Classic will be a four-game event with two girls’ games and two boys’ games.

Held to draw attention to the Robbie Davis Foundation and to honor my late friend’s love of always helping boost the local and area youth in any way he could, Saturday’s Classic will be a four-game, four school showcase that should provide some excellent basketball action.

Everything gets underway Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with Wayne County Lady Cardinals taking on Pickett County Lady Bobcats, followed a boys’ varsity game between teams from those same two schools.

The next matchup will feature our own Lady Bulldogs taking on the Lady Bulldogs of Clay County, Tennessee, with the nightcap game (at about 7:00 p.m. if all goes well) between our own Bulldog squad and the Clay County Bulldogs.

Come out and enjoy some great high school basketball and at the same time, honor the memory of one of the best supporters of our local youth who passed away well before his time – Robbie Davis.

As has always been the case with this Memorial Classic, it should be an afternoon of fantastic roundball action.