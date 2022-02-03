Next week’s Clinton County News will be delivered to every household, business

Next week’s Clinton County News will be a special issue for a couple of reasons.

Partnering with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, The University of Kentucky Extension faculty, and the Kentucky Press Association next week’s Clinton County News will feature a four-page special Vaccination report.

The articles contained within this special section will highlight the development, the science behind the vaccine, and the safety and benefits of becoming vaccinated not only against the COVID-19 disease, but against other diseases as well.

Of course the issue will also contain the regular pages normally produced on a weekly basis featuring the news and events that most affect all Clinton County residents.

In addition, next week’s Clinton County News will be delivered to every mail customer in Clinton County.

Advertisers who would like to place an advertisement in this special “blanket” issue, should submit advertising copy no later than 12:00 noon Monday, February 7.