LCDHD still working on backlog of cases

The staff at Lake Cumberland District Health Department continues to be nearly overcome with trying to process the high number of new COVID-19 cases that are cropping up within the population of the 10 county district.

So much so, that more changes in the way the agency is completing its daily reports to the public and media continue to make it nearly impossible to determine exactly how many cases are considered “current” in each county on any particular day.

The reports note that the number of “new” cases being reported for each county daily is not an accurate count.

“There are many, many more positive cases reported each day than we are able to process in a timely manner. This is an example of why our numbers are not currently accurate in many instances,” the report explains. “It is best, at this time, to rely on state data while we work through our backlog. We will be transitioning to incorporating the current state data into the webpage over the coming days.”

The report on Tuesday morning, reflecting the most recent case numbers from Monday, January 1, 2022, also noted that the increasing number of COVID positive cases would necessitate a change in the agency’s ability to provide work or school excuses/letters for individuals.

“We are encouraging people to provide their employers or schools with documentation of their positive test results instead,” the report noted. “If you need a copy of your test results, contact the provider where you got tested.

“We continue to adapt our strategies to process as many cases as possible in a timely and efficient manner. Please bear with us and follow the guidance posted on our webpage if you have questions about isolation or quarantine time lines.”

With all of that considered, during the past reporting period, the LCDHD added just 21 new cases to the Clinton County totals, but again noted that county totals reported were not at all accurate.

“Due to the surge of COVID cases, LCDHD numbers are incomplete. Each day for the past couple of weeks, there have been many more cases reported than we are able to contact and work,” the report explained. “The numbers you are seeing in the report are the ones that were worked, but it represents a fraction of the true illness present in our communities. Please bear with us as we continue to work our hardest to get through this backlog of cases. If you are positive and have not been contacted, please follow the guidance from your provider or check our webpage for current recommendations.”

The agency also added that the relatively new prevalance of home tests in communities also caused issues with case total reporting, noting that results of home tests are not reported to any health agency.

Although the Clinton County News has provided a COVID-19 statistic update weekly since the beginning of the pandemic some two years ago, without dependable numbers regarding new cases, released cases, and deaths due to the disease, these weekly dedicated reports may cease for the immediate future.

“While we have striven throughout this pandemic to provide our readers with the most up to date numbers regarding Clinton County COVID-19 cases, without dependable statistics from the health department, these regular reports will likely be drastically altered,” Clinton County News Editor Al Gibson said this week. “Until such time that the district health department, or the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health, begins to release daily updated case numbers, we are considering suspending weekly reports.”

At the end of last week’s reporting period, the Cabinet for Public Health reported that there were 4,643 people in Clinton County who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Monday’s report by the Cabinet notes that there have been 4,656 citizens vaccinated, an increase of 13 people during the reporting week.

The latest vaccination report notes that 72.99 percent of the Clinton County residents 65 years of age or older have been vaccinated, while 45.57 percent of the total county population have received the vaccine.

Vaccination numbers are not affected by patients who have received a second dose nor a booster dose of a vaccine.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Readers are also reminded that vaccines are free for everyone.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.