Clinton man arrested on drug related charges

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Mike Sinclair arrested Bill Brown, 53, of Albany, Kentucky on January 25, 2022.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Meth); possession of drug paraphernalia

Brown was also served with a bench warrant out of Clinton County District Court.

Brown was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.