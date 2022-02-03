Robbie Davis Memorial Classic is Saturday

As basketball kicks up a notch in Kentucky with about five to six weeks remaining in the schedule depending on post season play, Clinton County fans have experienced canceled games due to both weather and COVID-19. This week, there are some games that didn’t appear on the original schedule produced at the beginning of the year. Clinton County’s games this week are: Tuesday night against Cumberland County (too late for press deadline), boys’ varsity on Thursday night at home against Somerset with a 7 p.m. tip off, and Saturday Clinton County will host Clay County, Tennessee in the Robbie Davis Classic (weather permitting).

For the Lady Dawgs, Head Coach Tim Moons and Company also played Cumberland County on Tuesday of this week, will host Russell County at 7 p.m. on Friday at home, which was a COVID-19 make up game from last week, and will host Clay County, Tennessee on Saturday in the Robbie Davis Classic with a 5:30 p.m. start time.

Other games in the Robbie Davis Classic will see Wayne County taking on Pickett County, Tennessee in both girls’ and boys’ action at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively at The Castle.