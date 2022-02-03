Primary ballot lineup is set

The extended filing for the May primary election ended at 4 p.m. last Tuesday, January 27, and as of that date, some 54 local residents had filed for one office or another.

Also, in a unique election cycle with most all local offices at stake, for the first time in recent history–or ever, there will be no Democrats on the ballot in the May primary in Clinton County.

However, five of the total candidates are running for either city or school board seats as non-partisan and their names will not appear until the November general election.

Persons running in non-partisan races have through early June to declare their candidacy for those seats.

Since last week, one additional individual filed prior to the deadline, that being Dennis McWhorter, a Republican candidate for Clinton County Coroner.

Only four women have filed for any office thus far, three of which will be on the primary ballot this spring. Of the 50 male candidates, 46 of those will be on the May primary ballot.

There are seven total candidates (one school board candidate not running until November) that are unopposed, including two county wide officials and four Constable candidates.

It should also be noted that these numbers represent local county and/or city races only, and does not include state, federal or judicial races that will appear on the May 17 primary ballot.

Counting those individuals, whose names will be published in a separate article, there are over 70 people running for office in 2022. (Judges are also elected on a non-partisan basis).

Two county-wide incumbent office holders, Clinton County Coroner Steve Talbott and Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, did not seek reelection this year.

Drawing for name position as to how they will be listed in order on the May ballot was held last Thursday afternoon, January 27 in the County Clerk’s Office with several candidates taking part in the drawing.

In some cases, other individuals drew the names for those candidates who were not present in person at the drawing.

The following is a listing of candidates, by office they are seeking and in order of how they will be listed on the May ballot.

The (x) represents the incumbent candidate.

— County Judge/Executive:

1. Kristal Mims Curry; 2. Joe Stockton; 3. Michael Rayborn; 4. Ricky Craig (x); 5. Richard C. Armstrong.

— County Attorney:

1. Michael Rains -x) – (unopposed).

* Clinton Co. Sheriff:

1. Jim Guffey; 2. Jason Warinner; 3. Ricky Marcum.

— Clinton County Clerk:

1. Dan Thomas; 2. Nathan Collins (x).

— Clinton Co. Coroner:

1. Dennis McWhorter; 2. Lonnie Scott.

— Clinton Co. Jailer:

1. Bobby McIver; 2. Tracy Thurman (x); 3. Dennis Shelton; 4. Bruce Stearns; 5. Tim Koger; 6. Leon “Slick” Walker.

— PVA (Property

Valuation Administrator):

1. Pat Campbell -(x) – (unopposed).

— Magistrate-District 1 -(North and East Albany precincts).

1. Reed Sloan. 2. Tony Delk. 3. Johnny Russell (x).

— Magistrate-District 2-(Hayes Maupin and Nora precincts).

1. Jason Pitman. 2. Ray Marcum -x); 3. Ronnie Stinson; 4. Patty Guinn; 5. Willard Gibson.

— Magistrate: District 3-(Piney Woods, Snow and Seventy-Six precincts).

1. Terry Buster (-x); 2. Gary Tallent.

— Magistrate: District 4-(Neathery-Cave Springs and Highway precincts).

1. Bobby Thurman; 2. Gary L. Ferguson – (x). 3. Clint Ray.

— Magistrate: District 5-(Illwill and Speck precincts).

1. Josh Patrick. 2. Michael Creekmore. 3. Johnny Shelley. 4. Jerry Lowhorn – (x).

— Magistrate: District 6-(South and West Albany precincts).

1. Josh Bowlin. 2. David Harris. 3. Chrissy Parrish. 4. Mickey Riddle – (x)

* (Note: Constables serve same precincts as Magistrates).

— Constable: District 1:

1. James Adkins (unopposed).

— Constable: District 2:

1. David “Sidewinder” Cross (unopposed).

— Constable: District 3:

Chris Conner (unopposed).

— Constable: District 4:

1. Ronnie Thrasher. 2. David Scroggins.

— Constable: District 5:

1. Ronnie Appleby. 2. Gary York. 3. Chaston Bell.

— Constable: District 6:

Gilbert Daniel (unopposed).

The following candidates have filed for non-partisan seats and their names will not appear until the General Election in November.

* City Council (six total members-two year terms): 1. Randy Speck. 2. Sarah Wilson Browning – (x)

* Albany Mayor (four-year term): 1. Steve Lawson. 2. Lyle Pierce -(x).

* School Board: District 1 (Piney Woods, Nora and Snow precincts). 1. Kevin Marcum – (x).

The NEWS will continue to update its readers on election deadlines and pertinent information prior to the May primary, as well as a listing of new candidates in local non-partisan races.

For any information pertaining to the primary election, voting registration, or general information, contact the Clinton County Clerk’s Office at 606-387-5943