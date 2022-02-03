Messer recognized for 300th win milestone

Clinton County High School Boys Basketball Coach Todd Messer, above right, is shown with CCHS Principal Ken Dearborn last Sunday afternoon, after Messer was recognized for the accomplishment of having guided the Bulldogs to a 300th victory under his leadership.

Messer, currently in his 16th year as the head coach at CCHS, coached the team to his 300th win during the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic on December 21, 2021.

The plaque commemorating Messer’s accomplishment was sponsored by Ricky Craig and First Place Trophies.