LCDHD s till working on backlog of cases

COVID-19 cases continue to be counted in high numbers both in Clinton County as well as across the Lake Cumberland District Health Department district, but officials are also beginning to note that the numbers are showing a downward trend in Kentucky.

An example of that downward trend would be the number of new cases reported on Tuesday of last week, 8,759, compared to 3,835, the number of new cases in Kentucky reported for Monday, February 7.

That downward trend across the state hasn’t reached Clinton County, however, as the LCDHD continues to report higher numbers of new cases this week, compared to the previous week.

Using case numbers from the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health, Clinton County saw 80 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week, compared with 21 new cases the week prior.

The agency continues to note with its daily reports to the media and the public, however, that its most recent case counts aren’t necessarily as reliable as they have been in the past due to several circumstances.

Among the problems the agency is experiencing with getting accurate counts at the present time is the back log of cases that the department staff has been unable to contact, as well as contact tracing with many of the new cases.

The agency also noted recently that the increasing prevalance of home testing that is being completed, which are not mandated to be reported to an health agency, is also likely causing the number of new cases to be reported lower than actually exists.

“Due to the surge of COVID cases, LCDHD numbers are incomplete. Each day for the past couple of weeks, there have been many more cases reported than we are able to contact and work,” the report explained recently. “The numbers you are seeing in the report are the ones that were worked, but it represents a fraction of the true illness present in our communities. Please bear with us as we continue to work our hardest to get through this backlog of cases. If you are positive and have not been contacted, please follow the guidance from your provider or check our web page for current recommendations.”

As far as the vaccination rate for Clinton County, numbers released by the state, as of Tuesday morning of this week, showed that an additional 15 Clinton County residents had received a COVID-19 vaccine during the past week.

That report noted that 4,671 Clinton County residents had been vaccinated, representing 45.71 percent of the 10,218 residents.

That includes 4,500 who are 18 years of age or older, or 57 percent.

Residents who are 65 years of age or older are clearly the most vaccinated group in Clinton County, with 1,477 having received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 73.19 percent.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Readers are also reminded that vaccines are free for everyone.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.