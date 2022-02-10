One candidate added to city council ballot

The filing deadline for May primary races is now over. However, there are other local races that candidates can file for through early June, those being non-partisan races.

On Monday of this week, a third person filed for one of the six seats that make up the Albany City Council, that being a former council member, Renee York.

York served one term a few years ago and did not run for reelection two years ago, but is now seeking to regain a seat on the city’s governing body.

One of the three candidates for council thus far isan incumbent and a total of five persons are running for city offices, including two for Mayor of Albany, including the incumbent and a sitting council member.

Also in relation to the upcoming election, the County Clerk’s Office has released May 17, 2022 Primary Election information, with more specifics to be announced in the coming weeks.

Voter Registration:

* Deadline to register to vote and change of address is April 18.

Mail-In Absentee Voting:

* Begins in April — exact date to be determined.

Early Voting–Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13 and 14:

* Voting will take place a the Community Center, Welcome Center, and the RECC family room.

* Voters can choose to vote at any of the three locations regardless of precinct they reside in.

* Hours for early voting are to be determined.

Election Day – May 17:

* Voting will take place at the Community Center, Welcome Center, and the RECC family room.

* Voters can choose to vote at any of the three locations regardless of precinct they reside in.

* These three voting locations will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The NEWS will continue publishing names of candidates who file for non-partisan races through early June, as well as other pertinent election information prior to the May primary and November general elections.