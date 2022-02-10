Groundhogs gain celebrity status each February on Groundhog Day, when the rodent is said to be able to predict the remaining duration of bad weather or perhaps an early arrival of Spring.

Clinton County’s own celebrity groundhog, Snow Stan, who resides in the Snow, Kentucky community of central Clinton County, on the property of NEWS Publisher Al Gibson, was spotted last week looking at his surroundings in the early morning hours.

Unfortunately for local residents, Stan quickly spotted his shadow, predicting six more weeks of bad winter weather, before retreating back into his den for some more winter napping