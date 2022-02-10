Council talks water system updates, billing questions

Albany City Council held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, February 1. The session lasted just over a half-hour with five of six council members on hand.

The meeting, as is often times the case, was dominated by water related issues of some type.

David Bowles of Monarch Engineers first gave a brief update on some major ongoing water projects, some good and some not as good.

Bowles reported the city was about ready to let bids on the upgrades to the city’s water plant. However, he said they were still awaiting word from the federal agencies involved about the Duvall Valley water line project.

Mayor Lyle Pierce, in relation to the former project, said he had heard it would be around August of this year before final word on the much needed project for that area of the county is received.

As far as the project the city is working on to fund water and sewer lines along the 127 Bypass, the mayor said $375,000 in COVID relief funds had been sent to the county to be passed along to the city to help with that particular project.

Mayor Pierce said he had informed the county the funds, which by law has to go through the county first and then to the city, would be used on the sewer line portion of the project.

Bowles said the total cost of running both water and sewer along the bypass route was estimated at $3 million, and anticipates the remainder of the funding will come in the form of grants (which do not have to be paid back) and low interest loans.

Councilwoman Sarah Wilson-Browning also had some items of business she brought before the full council for discussion at last week’s session.

Last month, it was indicated the Clinton County Fair Board would allow the fairgrounds to be used as a location for commodity giveaways twice per week and water hydrants and other items may be needed.

Browning said, however, the fair board, which she is also a member of, did not need anything like new hydrants, etc. and suggested personnel from the fire department to meet with Fair Board President Mike Matthews to determine what help may be needed by the city for water to be available at the fairgrounds during the commodity giveaway days.

Browning also questioned whether or not Duo Broadband was going to come to a council meeting to discuss broadband service to local residents. She said she had heard it was being offered in some local locations already.

It was stated that Duo representatives had been at a council meeting several months ago.

Also, City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith noted the service was now being offered to such entities as schools, health care facilities, libraries and so forth and residents “in line” with those areas could hook onto broadband.

Browning then brought forth an issue pertaining to some customers who had apparently been charged incorrectly on their water bills or their automatic payments had come in late, charging two months at a time.

The councilwoman further stated complaints about people coming into the office and not being able to talk to anyone who could help or calling the water department without calls being returned.

Mayor Pierce said if it was nothing wrong on the customer’s part, they should not have to pay a late bill.

Smith, in noting that water bills were due on the 14th of each month, said if a person did not get a bill in the mail, they should come to the water department and make a payment prior to a late fee being charged.

Smith also noted that one month an entire section of residents in the Piney Woods area did not receive their bills in the mail.

The city clerk also said she had contacted the local post office where an employee said they could not say where the bills (that were supposed to go to Piney Woods residents) were.

Browning then said it seemed like (some water) customers were being put in a bad position.

Councilman Joe Stockton asked if the city was using a third party to do the auto pay system, which it was noted was set up through the water department office.

It was also stated that some people were not getting their meters read on time, but rather in some cases the meter readings were being estimated.

The mayor said if that were to be the case, he would call the meter readers in to find out what is going on. He also noted that soon the city would be using drive-by meter readings.

No one from the city water department was at the meeting to address the aforementioned issues and no action was taken at this time.

Browning then presented a copy of what was apparently a past and already paid IRS tax lien of $50,000 that had been placed on the city.

Smith noted the lien, which was from year’s past, had actually been paid through the bank and she was trying to contact an IRS representative from Louisville to find out exactly what the city had owed for in the first place.

Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher also pointed out twice during the conversation that “it has been paid.”

In other business:

* Mayor Pierce told the council his office had applied for a grant through the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD) for funding to assist in purchasing a new fire truck for the Albany Fire Department.

* Councilman Stockton brought up the possibility of the city working jointly with the county to construct one or more fire department “sub-stations” to assist the department in answering fire calls more quickly in the county.

The mayor, although open to the idea, did note that the city had control over the fire department and water department, and would have to supply the water needed.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the general public.

Robbie Davis Memorial Classic fills The Castle with roundball fans

High school basketball fans from four counties made their way to Clinton County High School and the Lindle Castle Gymnasium this past Saturday to watch four games of high school basketball and to honor the memory of the late Robbie Davis.

Davis, a well known figure especially in the high school athletic circle, not only in Clinton County, but in Kentucky as well, died unexpectedly in 2016. A foundation in his name was established by his family with the goal of benefitting youth from the area.

Above, several members of the Davis family are shown in the gymnasium lobby where information about the foundation was being distributed to those attending Saturday’s basketball event. To date, over $35,000 has been awarded in grants to over 3,000 youth for various purposes.