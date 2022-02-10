Joni Duvall Foster

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent arrested Dakota Melton, 26, of Albany, Kentucky on February 2, 2022.

Melton was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Melton was arrested on an indictment warrant and was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Albany Police Officer Rick Stearns arrested Brenda Crabtree, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, on February 2, 2022.

Crabtree was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Crabtree was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey arrested Joni Duvall Foster, 43, of Albany, Kentucky, on February 3, 2022.

Foster was charged with criminal trespassing 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Foster was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brenda Crabtree



Dakota Melton