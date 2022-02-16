Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Micheal L. Stinson, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 10, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Stinson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; served with an indictment warrant out of Clinton County Circuit Court for trafficking 1st offense, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); trafficking 1st offense, 2nd degree (Schedule I narcotic); two counts of being a persistant felony offender.

Stinson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.