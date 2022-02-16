, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Bowling Green Medical Center.

He was the son of Daniel and Erma Cooksey Stonecipher. He was self-employed, working for several sawmills, milk barns, and numerous odd jobs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eddie Stonecipher, Willie Stonecipher, Roger Stonecipher, Anna Lee Albertson, Elizabeth Stonecipher, Bill Kay Stonecipher, and a son-in-law, Jesse Martin.

He is survived by his spouse, Brenda Faye Cooper Stonecipher, of Albany, Kentucky; daughters, Tammy Martin of Albany, Kentucky, Tonya Wooley of Somerset, Kentucky; siblings, Inna Mae Pruitt and Brenda Cooper, both of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Natalie Martin, Alexis Martin, Kaylee Martin, Nikki Wooley, Autumn Martin, Kaydence Bertram, John Bertram, Brandon Dixon; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Larry Spears officiating.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky ,was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Thomas Jay “Tommy” Stonecipher