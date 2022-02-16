, 85, of Monticello Kentucky, formerly of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur Paul and Marie Perdue, and the wife of the late Ray Deaton, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Alta Reagan.

She was a member of Cumberland City United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, James (Jessica) Smith, of Monticello, Kentucky; two sisters, Ina Perdue, of Albany; and Noxie Wright, of Monticello, Kentucky; two brothers, Harold and Ray Perdue, both of Albany; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, and Weston Smith.

Services were held Thursday, February 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett and Bro. Kenneth Abner officiating. Burial followed in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cumberland City Church Building Fund.

Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Ruth Deaton