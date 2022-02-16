, 78, of Monticello, Kewntucky formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Golden Years Nursing Home, Monticello.

She was the daughter of the late Johnny and Pearl Perdue, and wife of the late Burnel Lloyd “Jam Up” Thacker.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharlotte Craig (fiance’ Billy Davidson), of Burkesvill, Kentucky; two sisters, Brenda Jones, New Castle, Indiana and Anna Hamilton, Georgetown, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Ashley (Zach) Stewart, Bowling Green, Kentucky; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Silas Stewart.

Services were held Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gibbons officiating. Burial followed in the Modoc Cemetery in Cumberland County.

Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Elizabeth Thacker