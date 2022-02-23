Fiscal Court holds regular meeting

Clinton Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, February 17, with all magistrates present for the just over one hour session.

The court first acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report and voted, on a motion by Magistrate Ray Marcum, to approve the monthly report.

There was only one cash transfer to be considered at the meeting. On a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, the court voted to approve a transfer from the Occupational account of $25,000 to the Jail checking account.

During discussion on fund transfers, Magistrate Marcum said he had been asked by several people why so many transfers – usually twice monthly – are needed and the reasons for them.

It was requested that County Treasurer Cindy Thrasher explain to those present, as well as the public, about the transfers and why they are necessary.

Thrasher then read to the court the following written statement explanation pertaining to transfers.

“Transfers in and out of accounts are approved by the Fiscal Court on the new budget every year on the budget revenues, then are sent to (the) Kentucky Department of Local Government, which must be approved. Transfers in and out are then monitored by the DLG on a quarterly basis.

“Transfers are designed to move revenue from one account to another that is in need (of) funds. This typically is for payroll purposes or claims if only approved by court members.

(The) Occupational Tax is a source that Clinton County uses of raising general purpose revenue to supplement the accounts in need of funds. Transfers generate from this account, on a yearly budget that was approved.

“Usually twice a month transfers are submitted to the Fiscal Court on payroll weeks, then voted upon, and recorded in court minutes. That way only needed funds are transferred, never any lump sums with no purpose attached. Every transfer has an allotted amount it is going towards.

“Transfers cannot be made from the Road Account or LGEA Account because of being “restricted” accounts, with one exception: the required “Road Allocation” worksheet must be presented to the DLG at (the) time the yearly Fiscal Budget is presented and approved. Then the “Road Allocation” funds are restricted to be transferred to the General Account only for administrative costs, if need be, funds are required.

“Transfers may be made from other accounts, if Occupational is depleted at the time of needed funds. But to be revised on Budget Revenue and approved by the Kentucky Department of Local Government.”

Marcum then said it was designed to move one line item to another from the Occupational fund to meet costs needed in other departments, such as the Jail and EMS.

Following discussion on fund transfers, Magistrate Gary Ferguson moved to approve payment of claims and bills, which passed by unanimous vote.

After receiving line-item transfers for the court’s acknowledgement, they dealt with county clerk’s and sheriff’s office tax settlements and excess fees that were turned over to the court from each.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins presented a check of $20,528.22 in excess fees, representing 90 percent of the total amount. The final 10 percent will be turned over to the county after the office’s audit report has been completed for the 2021 year.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Terry Buster, unanimously approved the clerk’s settlement.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent then turned over $31,489.10 in excess fees from his office and commended his office secretary Myra Stephens on her work throughout the year.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, voted unanimously to approve the sheriff’s office excess fee settlement for the 2021 fiscal year.

Following the sheriff’s tax fee settlement, Sheriff Vincent noted he had made a request for $25,000 from the fees to help in operational cost for his office for the upcoming calendar year.

The sheriff cited high increases in the cost of employee retirement and fuel costs, as well as a significant decrease in the amount his office received from serving court related summons, etc. over the past year.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, voted unanimously to reimburse the sheriff’s office the $25,000 amount requested for operating expenses.

The court then heard from Gary York and Scott Surver, apparently working with an independent agency, pertaining to helping the county obtain additional broadband services.

Surver made a somewhat lengthy presentation on the issue, which has been a hot topic for the past couple of years.

Surver described himself as a Broadband Technical Liaison and discussed some funding they had that might help bring broadband to some parts of the county in most need, or areas where internet is very poor or non-existent.

He said that broadband was no longer just a “Netflix” type service, but a necessity in many areas, such as schools, medical facilities and businesses.

He indicated they could help fund up to 80 percent of the cost for an area that is in most need and help in obtaining matching funds. He added they had been “running trials” for two to three years.

He also recommended that when running things like water lines in areas, that conduit that would allow fiber optic and Wi-Fi service be included at the same time.

Surver also noted, as did most magistrates, that if broadband were only run to one area to begin with, many people would ask “why wasn’t it available for me?”, but said you had to make an effort to help instead of doing nothing.

The court has been approached at different times by broadband providers, and County Judge Ricky Craig told the representatives that the cost range per mile to provide the service ranged from $43,000 to $70,000.

Craig also noted the City of Albany already has Duo broadband, but added most people “won’t hook up.” “There are a few on Duo, including businesses, but not many,” Craig said.

The representatives fielded a few questions from the court members during the presentation as well, but no actions on the issue was taken by the court and it is expected the broadband availability locally will continue to be an issue for some time to come.

The court then heard two department head reports, from the DES Director and Clinton County Jailer.

Emergency Services Director Lucas Abner reported the EMS had made 179 runs during the first month of the year. He also reported collections were $53,062.81, which continue to be up about 10 percent since the new billing service began.

Abner also said the county and Emergency Services, through Hazard Mitigation, was working toward getting more outdoor warning sirens for the county.

Jailer Tracy Thurman reported the local detention center had 46 new inmate intakes in January and that low-risk inmates were once again picking up trash along county roadways.

The jailer also reported the most recent state jail inspection of the local facility revealed no violations.

Sheriff Vincent then thanked the court for their allotment from his office’s excess fees to help with operation expenses for the remainder of the year.

The court also held a 23 minute closed session to discuss personnel, but took no action upon returning to open session.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the general public.