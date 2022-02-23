Justice Center appraisals being reviewed

The Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board), after a few months of delays, now have in hand, and are reviewing appraisals on, locations that may eventually become the location of the new Clinton County Justice Center.

The PDB held a regular meeting at the courthouse last Friday morning, with the primary business apparently being to review appraisals that had been submitted.

Six board members were on hand for the meeting, and after approving minutes of the previous session, they entered into a closed session – per AP Part X, Chapter 3, Section 3-4 (G) 3 – to review appraisals on property locations involved in the possible location for a new Justice Center in Albany.

Following the closed session, no action was taken at this time, but the appraisals are under review by the board, which set a special meeting for next Tuesday, March 1, “to continue consideration of appraisal issues.”

That meeting will once again be at 8 a.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.

According to board chairman, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, there are a total of nine appraisals to be considered.

There are a total of three actual site locations involved in the appraisals ,areas that are under review as the board had previously narrowed the field.

The locations include the block just west and directly across from the courthouse, which includes the Foothills Welcome Center and other structures on that block.

The other locations include the block directly across the street (Jefferson Street) beginning at the old City Meat Market, south to the late Elliott Armstrong property.

The third location is the old Albany Stockyards location about a mile to the south on U.S. 127, across from the former Smitty’s Drive-In location.

The only other item of business taken by the PDB last week was the approval of a disbursement request to pay the PDB secretary.

More details on the special call meeting next Tuesday will be published at a later date.