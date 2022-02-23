One new death

reported last week

The COVID-19 pandemic that has engulfed all of our lives for some two years now, appeared to be loosening it’s grip in the past few weeks, both nationally and at home.

New COVID-19 cases appeared to be on a somewhat downward trend in Kentucky, as well as in the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s 10 County region, during the past few weeks, compared to the spike experienced when the omicron variant was at it’s peak.

Although the number of cases being reported from Clinton County patients was up slightly during the past seven day reporting period, it was still significantly lower than in previous reporting weeks earlier this year and late last year during the most recent spike.

The LCDHD reported 46 new COVID-19 cases involving Clinton County patients in the past week, compared to 39 new cases the week prior.

Both of those totals were lower than the 80 new cases that were reported just three weeks ago by LCDHD.

In addition, in Friday’s report from LCDHD, one additional death of a patient from Clinton County was reported.

That newest reported death brings the total of deaths directly attributable to the COVID-19 disease among Clinton County patients to 42.

The agency continues to use an abbreviated report, compared to the detailed report the agency used throughout most of the pandemic, when releasing daily case numbers.

The agency has explained that for a variety of reasons, current reporting numbers might not be completely accurate.

Among the reasons noted were staff members with LCDHD being completely overwhelmed as they tried to catch up with making contacts with patients who had tested positive, and finding it difficult to complete necessary contact tracing tasks.

The agency notes that they are not able to add suspected new cases to the county totals if they have not been able to contact the patient.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of home testing that is currently being used is also a contributing factor to the inaccuracy of the most recent reports in that the results of those home tests do not have to be reported to any health care agency.

To date, there have been 3,295 cases of COVID-19 among Clinton County residents, although that number, too, can be misleading, in that it doesn’t distinguish between first-time cases and patients who have contracted the disease on multiple occasions.

As for vaccinations among Clinton County patients, the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health is reporting that as of Tuesday morning of this week, there have been 4,721 Clinton County residents, or 46.20 percent, who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Among residents 65 years of age or older, there are 1,483 residents vaccinated, or 73.49 percent

In the past week, there have been 39 additional Clinton County residents who have become vaccinated.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Readers are also reminded that vaccines are free for everyone.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.