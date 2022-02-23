Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Deborah Bell, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on an indictment warrante Friday, February 18, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.

Bell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine).

Bell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.