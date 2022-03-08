Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs season ends on a tough pill to swallow, but a good year is in the books

In small-town Kentucky, finishing a basketball season on a lop-sided loss always leaves a lump in ones throat, but when the hurt goes away, then you can reflect just a little.

The Bulldogs once again saw a basketball season come to an end on the Bowling Green Diddle Arena floor, for the 11th consecutive time at the regional tournament level.

Finishing at that level for many years wasn’t the custom for Clinton County High School and in fact, there was a 10 year stretch that reaching the region level never happened.

Sure, getting to the championship game would be a major accomplishment that we will all continue to reach for, and taking it one step further to the “Big Dance” is still a goal we will all continue to try and achieve.

But this year wasn’t the year for that goal to come to be, so in reality, a 22-9 season is nothing short of a very successful, and certainly memorable season.

That last game always is a painful one, but looking back at the past four months – it was fun and another year to be proud of for Big Blue fans.

Thanks to everyone for making this a great year.

Thanks to the players.

Thanks to the staff

Thanks to the fans.

Hold your heads high – you did your hometown proud.

March Madness is in full swing – and there are now 32

What began just a few weeks ago with a full house of high school basketball teams across Kentucky is now down to comparably just a handful – actually 32 total.

With the boys’ regional tournaments coming to an end Tuesday night across Kentucky (many actually ended prior to Tuesday), and the girls’ regional tournaments having already concluded, by Wednesday of this week we know the 16 girls’ teams who are going to be on the Rupp Arena Floor this week in the KHSAA Sweet 16, and the 16 boys’ teams who will be making the trip to Rupp next week.

Bowling Green High School girls’ varsity is representing our own 4th Region in this week’s Sweet 16, after taking that championship game in “old fashioned whooping” style over Franklin-Simpson, 62-34.

The Lady Purples will take the floor Thursday, March 10, in a 10:00 a.m. central time slated start, going up against the Lady Cougars of Letcher County, Central out of the 14th Region.

Basketball Alumni Game – this one is across the river

The Clinton County – Cumberland County basketball alumni game #2 will be played this Saturday night in Burkesville.

Benefiting the 2022 Project Graduation for Cumberland County, it was agreed upon when the event was first put together last fall that each school would host an alumni event this season.

Wildly popular here when it played out prior to the start of the 2021-22 roundball season, the Clinton County hosted game was a boys’ alumni only event.

This Saturday, March 12, at Cumberland County High School, the second version of the alumni gathering will also include a girls’ game.

Both games will be two 12 minute, running clock halves. Alumni cheerleaders will also be featured.

I’m told that players can sign up at the door to be in the games.

Should be fun and yet another neat twist on March Madness in Kentucky.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot, so “thanks Charley” for the reminder . . .

In the meantime

It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April