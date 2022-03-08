Dawgs advance in 4th after 43-40 win over Glasgow

Bulldog Cole Nuetzman got this shot off over Glasgow’s Ashton Cerwinski last Tuesday night in Clinton County’s 43-40 win in the first round of the 4th Region Tournament in Diddle Arena.

Making its 11th consecutive trip to the 4th Region Basketball Tournament, the Clinton County Bulldogs slipped past the first opponent they met on the Diddle Arena floor, picking up a down to the wire 43-40 win over the Scotties of Glasgow High School.

Although the entire game was close, thrilling and satisfying, at least for Bulldog fans, it was the final play of the contest that set off a mid-court celebration on the part of the Clinton County players and coaching staff.

With 0:02.2 showing on the game clock, and the score tied at 40-40, senior Blake Melton set a play in motion that had at least three options to get the Bulldogs a final game-winning shot.

It was sophomore guard Cohen Davis who stepped away to get open in the opposite corner from Melton, who passed the ball under his own goal and watched as his young teammate let go of a three point shot, despite being challenged by a Glasgow defender.

As the horn sounded, the ball swished through the net and with the final basket, the Dawgs earned the right to play in this week’s semi-final contest Monday night.

Clinton County, going into the tournament as the champions of the 16th District, drew the Scotties, the runner-up squad from the 15th District, and throughout the entire game, neither team was able to establish any certain advantage over the other.

In nip and tuck fashion, the game saw both the Dawgs and Scotties miss on several opening shot attempts during the first few trips down the floor.

Although Clinton County never trailed Glasgow at any point during the contest, the game saw the two teams separated by only a few points at any given time.

The two teams were deadlocked on four different occasions with the Bulldogs holding a lead for just under 27 minutes of the 32 minute contest.

It was Clinton County’s Nick Delk who took a pass from teammate Blake Melton then moved the ball into the paint for the short jumper that put the Dawgs out in front, 2-0.

Glasgow matched that basket on their next possession to tie the score, 2-2.

The Bulldogs eased out to a 9-6 lead as the first quarter came to a close, but a final free throw by Glasgow set the score at 9-7 going into the second quarter of play.

Clinton County went up 11-7 following a Cole Nuetzman layup and Delk sent the Dawgs out in front by five, 15-10, after a spin move that resulted in a basket.

Glasgow finished the first half on a 4-0 run to trail Clinton County by a single point at halftime, 15-14.

It was during the third quarter that Clinton County appeared to be poised to make a runaway effort in the game, pulling away by as many as nine points, 23-14, with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

After leading 31-24 at the close of the third quarter, the Scotties worked their way back into the game during the final quarter of play, outscoring Clinton County 16-12 during the eight minute period to tie the score 40-40 in the closing seconds, setting up that final, game-winning play that gave the Bulldogs the win, 43-40.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Delk 12

Cross 9

Melton 8

Stockton 4

Davis 3

Hay 3

Dearborn 2

Nuetzman 2