Dawgs close out season against Bowling Green

The Clinton County Bulldogs ran into a hot-shooting buzz-saw Tuesday night in the form of the Bowling Green Purples in the semi-final round of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Bowling Green.

Running out to a quick double-digit lead, Bowling Green led at the end of all four quarters of action, 20-4, 39-21 and 67-34 before finishing the contest with a 78-47 win.

The hot shooting hands of the Purples made quick work out of securing the victory against Clinton County, quickly running out to a 15-0 lead over the Bulldogs before Tony Delk was able to break the scoring ice on a layup with 3:48 showing on the first quarter clock.

After missing their first 11 shot attempts, while Bowling Green was able to hit baskets from practically every spot on the court, it became evident early that the remainder of the Dawgs’ post season play was only a short time lived Tuesday night.

Clinton County’s dismal shooting continued throughout the contest, while Bowling Green managed to hit from three point range with ease, dropping in 13 of 23 attempts from beyond the three-point arch.

The Bulldogs were able to hit only four three point shots Tuesday night, two from Cohen Davis with Blake Melton and Adam Hay connecting once each.

For the night, the Dawgs shot 36 percent from the floor, hitting 18 of 50 attempts, while Bowling Green finished the night with a 58 percent shooting mark on 30 of 52 attempts.

Clinton County’s loss on the Diddle Arena floor in the final four round ended the Dawgs’ 2021-22 season with a 22-9 overall record.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Melton 10

Cross 8

Davis 8

Delk 8

Young 6

Hay 3

Poore 2

Stockton 2

