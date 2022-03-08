, 81, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Burkesville.

She was born in Celina (Clay County), Tennessee, the daughter of Jesse Gee and Maddie Ellen Polk Westmoreland.

She was of the Church of Christ faith and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Walker; siblings, Grover Cleveland Westmoreland, Pete (June) Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, Duke (Christine) Westmoreland, Mary Westmoreland.

She is survived by her daughters, Eva (Michael) Neathery, and Joyce “Susie” Walker both of Burkesville; sister, Nannie Lee (Aubrey) Owens of Cordell, Georgia; grandchildren, Michael Joe Neathery, Richard Paul McCoy, Emily Renee Neathery, Alexis Rain Walker Savannah Snow Walker; great-grandchildren, Matthew Lee Neathery, Miles Lee McCoy and Pyper Shea McCoy, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to help pay final expenses and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Jo Westmoreland Walker